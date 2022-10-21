Rebel Wilson opens up about struggle of being forced to come out

In a recent interview, Rebel Wilson opened up on her experience of being forced to publicly come out.

The actress shocked her fans back in June when she suddenly posted a picture on Instagram of herself and her girlfriend, fashion designer Ramona Agruma, with the caption, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

She received overwhelming support from fans and media all over the globe, but two days after her sweet coming out post, she revealed that she was forced into publicly sharing her sexuality. Before Wilson created the statement on Instagram, she was approached by reporter Andrew Horney who threatened her with an article he wrote where he planned to reveal her relationship with Agruma.

Horney has commented on this now-deleted article for the Sydney Morning Herald stating, “I genuinely regret that Rebel has found this hard. That was never my intention. But I see she has handled it all with extraordinary grace.” He continued his apology by saying, “As a gay man I’m well aware of how deeply discrimination hurts. The last thing I would ever want to do is inflict that pain on someone else.”

SPONSORED CONTENT





Rebel Wilson recently spoke to The Australian about her experience and shock of being forced to come out, describing Horney’s behaviour as “grubby”.

“Basically, with the situation, where a journalist is threatening to out you, you’ve got to hurry,” the actress explained. “Some people we didn’t get a chance to tell before it came out publicly. And that’s not ideal.”

She continued on this point of being unable to intimately tell friends and loved ones about her relationship first, saying: “There are levels to telling people. You tell your close family and your friends and not everybody. Across our two families, not everybody is as accepting as what you’d hope for, and we were trying to be respectful to those people and tell them in our way,” she explained.

The Bridesmaids actress described how the experience has affected Ramona Agruma, stating, “It was just a hard few days, especially for my partner, who’s not used to being in the public eye and having to deal with stuff like that. It was probably more harmful for her in many respects.”

Wilson concluded her interview about the situation in June by saying, “But to me, in 2022, love is love. I didn’t think it was that big of a deal and that we should kind of be forced to make an announcement about it. But that happened.” With the unpleasant situation behind her, the actress now freely shares photos and videos on her Instagram of her and her partner living life to the fullest.