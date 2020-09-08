Nicola Adams clarifies that she is a lesbian as full Strictly line-up revealed

Nicola Adams has clarified that she identifies as a lesbian following media reports last week.

When it was announced that Adams will be part of the first same-sex pairing on Strictly Come Dancing, many reported that the boxing champion was bisexual.

In response to these reports, Adams uploaded a video to her social media of her lip-syncing the lyrics of the song Gay by Whitey: “B*tch I’m gay, I can’t even think straight.”

I’m lesbian not bi, just saying 😅 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/1FBIuAd4fK — Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) September 6, 2020

On Twitter, Nicola Adams added a caption which simply read: “I’m lesbian not bi, just saying.”

Adams came out to her Mam as bisexual at the age of 15, an experience she detailed in an interview with GQ in 2016.

“It was quite a scary thought for me at the time. I knew one other person in my school who was the same and we talked. We hadn’t come out,” she recalled.

“You never know how the family is going to react, so I was nervous. Mum was in the kitchen washing up and I was like, ‘I’ve got something to tell you.’

“I was so nervous, I was really sweating, and she says, ‘What’s wrong?’ And I was just like, ‘I’m bisexual.’ And she was like, ‘OK, put the kettle on.’”

In the same year, she spoke to British Vogue about her sexuality saying: “No one’s ever really cared about me being bisexual and I only came out because I had always been out, it’s just the general public didn’t know,” she said.

“I’m quite fearless. I’m like, let’s just go out there and do this and see what happens.”

The date for Strictly kick-off is rumoured to be later this year with the premiere on Saturday, October 24.

There will be fewer contestants and the final is set to take place on December 19.

Joining Nicola Adams in the line-up are Bill Bailey, Caroline Quentin, Clara Amfo, HRVY, Jacqui Smith, Jamie Laing, Jason Bell, JJ Chalmers, Maisie Smith, Max George and Ranvir Singh.