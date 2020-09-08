Meet the queens competing for the Drag Race Holland crown

Canada’s Drag Race may have just crowned its winner, but prepare yourselves – there’s an all-new Drag Race Holland coming your way, and here are the talented queens in the running for the throne.
So who can we expect to march into the workroom attempting to land an iconic entrance line? Who’ll be the look queen, the lip sync assassin, the comedy queen, the pageant queen and the quirky art queen?
This iteration of the cultural juggernaut will feature a non binary drag performer, the first ever Brazilian contestant, and perhaps taking a cue from Conchita Wurst – a bearded beauty. Expect an internet queen going up against a pageant beast, drag sisters competing against each other, and an androgynous futuristic beauty looking to rule the world.
Take a look!
ROEM
BŒM! Surprise! I'm on DRAG RACE HOLLAND! 🏁🇳🇱👑 Around a half year ago the craziest yet most beautiful journey started when I got the call to be on Drag Race Holland. And here we are today. I really still can't process all of this. But I hope to share all the joy, drama, and beautiful looks with all of you! 💙 Thank you to everyone who has supported me when I started out with a construction light, phone camera and a trash bag around my neck. We did it girls! And this is JUST the beginning! 👑 ✨ Share this post on your story with the hashtag #teamroem and I will try to send you a voice message as a thank you! (Don't forget to tag me) ✨ × × × #dragraceholland #drh #rupaulsdragrace #dragqueen #rpdr #drag #draglooks #canadasdragrace #dragrace
MA’MAQUEEN
Het is eindelijk zover. Drag Race Holland is een feit! Ik ben super trots en enthousiast dat ik onderdeel ben van het eerste seizoen van Drag Race Holland @rupaulsdragrace ! . . The time has come for me to announce that I'm part of Drag Race Holland! I'm super proud and full of joy to be part of the first season of Drag Race Holland. . . Drag Race Holland vanaf 18 september op @videoland_online #dragraceholland #startyourengines #startuwmotoren #rupaulsdragrace
MEGAN SCHOONBROOD
I'm so freaking happy I can finally announce that I'll be on the first edition of Drag Race Holland! 𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙍𝙏 𝙔𝙊𝙐𝙍 𝙀𝙉𝙂𝙄𝙉𝙀𝙎, 𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝙈𝘼𝙔 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝘽𝙀𝙎𝙏 𝙒𝙊𝙈𝘼𝙉.. 𝙒𝙄𝙉✨👑 𝙂𝙀𝙏 𝙍𝙀𝘼𝘿𝙔 𝙁𝙊𝙍 𝘿𝙍𝘼𝙂 𝙍𝘼𝘾𝙀 𝙃𝙊𝙇𝙇𝘼𝙉𝘿 🇳🇱 💄 It's gonna be a hairy situation! Airing 18th of September! Make sure to tune in on: Videoland (NL) Videoland WOW Presents Plus (Worldwide) Look by Percy Gadoor Hair: @pjmhairstyling Jewels: @aster_lab #DragRaceHolland #dragrace #Rupaul #videoland #wowpresentsplus #worldofwonder #instagay #happy
SEDERGINNE
MISS ABBY OMG
The wait is over!!! Finally the first Brazilian queen in Drag Race!!!🇧🇷🇳🇱 Eindelijk mag ik vertellen dat ik een van de queens ben in de cast van Rupauls Drag Race Holland! @rupaulsdragrace Volg mijn avontuur als Ru-girl vanaf vrijdag 18 september elke vrijdag op @videolandonline @wowpresentsplus I can’t wait to OMG you all!!!🤩 #teamabbyomg Photo: @markengelenphotography Dress: @studio.hiem * #drag #dragqueen #dragqueens #dragqueensofinstagram #dragqueenmakeup #makeup #makeupartist #mac #wig #fulllace #lacefront #redhair #bratzdolls #localqueen #mermaid #redlips #goldoutfit #brazilian #braziliangirl #fitgirl #gay #picoftheday #pictureoftheday #rupaulsdragrace #rupauldragraceholland
CHELSEABOY
WOW… THIS IS SURREAL! 🚀 @xochelseaboy on the cast of #DragRaceHolland! Watch me land on September 18th on @videolandonline and #WOWPresentsPlus in the U.S. and other selected territories. #teamchelseaboy #wechelseaboy #letskeepitsurreal #DragRaceHolland – Outfit designed by me, in collaboration with @gloedamsterdam
JANEY JACKÉ
MADAME MADNESS
𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙍𝙏 𝙔𝙊𝙐𝙍 𝙀𝙉𝙂𝙄𝙉𝙀𝙎, 𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝙈𝘼𝙔 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝘽𝙀𝙎𝙏 𝙒𝙊𝙈𝘼𝙉.. 𝙒𝙄𝙉✨👑 𝙂𝙀𝙏 𝙍𝙀𝘼𝘿𝙔 𝙁𝙊𝙍 𝘿𝙍𝘼𝙂 𝙍𝘼𝘾𝙀 𝙃𝙊𝙇𝙇𝘼𝙉𝘿 🇳🇱 💄 I'm so freaking happy I can finally announce that I'll be on the first edition of Drag Race Holland! I'll be the first ever bearded queen of @rupaulsdragrace It's gonna be a hairy situation! Airing 18th of September! Make sure to tune in on: @videolandonline (NL) @wowpresentsplus (Worldwide) Look by @teun_seuren . . . #drag #pride #dragqueen #dragrace #RPDR #dragraceholland #transformationtuesday #cute #dragmakeup #mua #makeup #love #instagood #instamood #instadrag #photooftheday #tbt #beautiful #happy #fashion #ootd #fun #igers #amazing #beauty #gay #gayguy
PATTY PAM-PAM
ENVY PERU
YESS people! I can finally say it! I’m in the first season of Drag Race Holland!!! I’m so excited we can show The Netherlands and the rest of the world how amazing our community is over here. Not only do I feel that I am representing the Netherlands but also my beautiful Peru! Start your engines mis amores and get ready to go Dutch this season! #TeamEnvyPeru —— 18th september on Videoland and WowPresentsPlus —— Photo by: @markengelenphotography Dress by: @benchellal Headpiece by: @anajolartist —— #dragraceholland #makeupartist #makeup #dragroyalty #dragqueen #drag #worldofdrag #worldofwonder #wowpresents #rupaulsdragrace #diversity #envyperu #dragperfection #lgbtq #pride #love #photooftheday
What else do we know so far? The show will be lead by head judge, Fred Van Leer, who was a former presenter of Holland’s Next Top Model. No word so far on Van Leer’s co-hosts or special guest judges. Might we see one of the US judges popping by for a visit similar to Michelle Visage in the Canadian version?
The show will be screening on Wow Presents Plus, but keep your eyes peeled as it’s bound to pop up on other channels soon.
And there we have it! Any early predictions for the Drag Race Holland crown?
Oh, and just in case you were wondering – Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race has just finished filming. With All Stars 6 and Drag Race UK season two also in the pipeline for next year, it’s gonna be a long time before the queens relinquish their hold on our TV screens and cultural conversations. Start your engines, viewers!
