Meet the queens competing for the Drag Race Holland crown

Canada’s Drag Race may have just crowned its winner, but prepare yourselves – there’s an all-new Drag Race Holland coming your way, and here are the talented queens in the running for the throne.

So who can we expect to march into the workroom attempting to land an iconic entrance line? Who’ll be the look queen, the lip sync assassin, the comedy queen, the pageant queen and the quirky art queen?

This iteration of the cultural juggernaut will feature a non binary drag performer, the first ever Brazilian contestant, and perhaps taking a cue from Conchita Wurst – a bearded beauty. Expect an internet queen going up against a pageant beast, drag sisters competing against each other, and an androgynous futuristic beauty looking to rule the world.

Take a look!

ROEM

MA’MAQUEEN

MEGAN SCHOONBROOD

SEDERGINNE

MISS ABBY OMG

CHELSEABOY

JANEY JACKÉ

MADAME MADNESS

PATTY PAM-PAM

ENVY PERU

What else do we know so far? The show will be lead by head judge, Fred Van Leer, who was a former presenter of Holland’s Next Top Model. No word so far on Van Leer’s co-hosts or special guest judges. Might we see one of the US judges popping by for a visit similar to Michelle Visage in the Canadian version?

The show will be screening on Wow Presents Plus, but keep your eyes peeled as it’s bound to pop up on other channels soon.

And there we have it! Any early predictions for the Drag Race Holland crown?

Oh, and just in case you were wondering – Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race has just finished filming. With All Stars 6 and Drag Race UK season two also in the pipeline for next year, it’s gonna be a long time before the queens relinquish their hold on our TV screens and cultural conversations. Start your engines, viewers!