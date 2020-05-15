Canada's Drag Race cast has been revealed, and they didn't come to play

In the latest on the ever-expanding list of Drag Race spin-offs, the 12 queens cast for the first season of Canada’s Drag Race have been unveiled.

Season 11 runner-up Brook Lynn Hytes is set to judge alongside Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Stacey McKenzie. As per usual, the queens will compete to be Canada’s “next drag superstar” as well taking home 100,000 Canadian dollars. Pocket change really.

Let’s meet the fabulous racers competing for the crown!

Tynomi Banks

Toronto native Tynomi is known as the dancing queen who’s “fun, flirty and fashionable”.

“She will entertain you, all the while stealing your man in plain sight and you won’t even realise it’s happening.”

Scarlett Bobo

Scarlett is the genius behind the Empire’s Ball, a drag competition used to discuss the community’s needs, as well as providing a platform to uplift queer youth.

“I love, love, love doing drag because it allows me to live my truth every day and there are no rules to what I am allowed to do, say, or accomplish.”

Anastarzia Anaquway

A veteran, she’s won over 15 pageants in her career spanning 17 years. For her, being cast on Canada’s Drag Race is personal.

“It allows me to represent all the little black boys and girls in third world countries like the Bahamas that have huge dreams but no resources to make them a reality.”

Rita Baga

This queen is no stranger to TV, having appeared on a fair few shows in Montreal. She’s hoping to make a statement as a citizen of the French-speaking region of Quebec.

“I’m beyond excited to be part of this journey! I want to make my province proud and to be the very first francophone to own a Drag Superstar title. Dreams DO come true!”

Kyne

Before being cast in Canada’s Drag Race, Kyne already had a sizable YouTube following with over 100,000 subscribers.

“Drag is my vehicle for all my joy, ambition and creative energy. It makes me feel alive.”

Priyanka

Before becoming a glamorous drag queen, Priyanka spent four years working as a kid’s TV host. She would go on to find herself on the cover of Toronto’s NOW magazine after being voted the city’s favourite drag queen in 2019.

“I had a drag queen perform at my 26th birthday party and they suggested I do drag. Now three titles, two music videos, and one big opportunity later, I could be Canada’s First Ever Drag Superstar…what’s my name?!”

Lemon

This Canadian queen actually lives in New York and was one of Sasha Velour’s models for her New York Fashion Week collaboration with Opening Ceremony.

“I am so excited to be on Canada’s Drag Race so I can show the world I’m not only that bitch, I’m that Canadian bitch.”

Ilona Verley

Ilona is a two-spirit indigenous drag queen who hopes to be the representation she never had growing up.

“Drag is important to me as it is how I visually express how I see myself on the inside, and how I manifest my female energy as a two-spirit person!”

Kiara

Kiara stands out as one of the very few queens of colour preforming in Québec. Her mug won’t be the only thing she’s beating though.

“I’m beyond excited to be on my favourite TV show and I can’t wait to make queer Canadian her-story!”

Juice Boxx

Good looking in and out of drag, Juice Boxx has a degree in fine art as well as a diploma in special effects and make-up.

“I’m so excited to be on the first season of Canada’s Drag Race and I can’t wait to show the world how incredible Canadian drag really is.”

Jimbo

For this cabaret performer, drag is the perfect gateway for self-expression and self-discovery.

“Drag is a personal and political statement that challenges the social constructs to help inspire change in the world.”

BOA

While BOA – AKA Bitch On Arrival – doesn’t see herself as a comedy queen, she’s certainly not afraid to stand behind a mic.

“When an audience is happy, so am I! I like my drag to allow people to let loose, have fun, laugh and forget about all the negativity in the world.”

‘Canada’s Drag Race’ premieres on Thursday, July 2.