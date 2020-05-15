On International Day of Families 2020, CEO of Equality for Children and activist, Ranae von Meding, has released a powerful poem addressing the inequalities still facing Ireland’s rainbow families.

On May 5 2020, parts Two and Three of the Child and Family Relationships Act were commenced, introducing much needed parental rights for same-sex female couples and their children. However, a large portion of queer families remain excluded from legal protection.

The CEO of LGBT Ireland, Paula Fagan, pointed out at the time the changes were “deeply problematic in the sense that it’s very, very prescribed.” Under the new amendments, the Act overlooks rainbow families including:

Two male parents,

Those who have used home inseminations,

Those who have used a known donor,

Those who have used reciprocal IVF,

Those who have used surrogacy,

Those who have sought treatment abroad.

von Meding previously highlighted, “The reason why this campaign is so important is because many children of LGBT+ parents are still on the dangerous sidelines of grey legislation. We are #StillNotEqual, and our children ultimately suffer the most, unless something changes. True equality will not be achieved until it extends to all children in Ireland.”

With regards to this restrictive legal landscape on International Day of Families 2020, von Meding has shared her poem titled, Just like you:

What makes us a family

It’s truly simple you see

It’s the same for everyone

Just like you and me

Love makes a family

And gender has no place

Love is what our children need

No matter their creed or race

There should be no distinction

Our children are one and the same

They live and laugh and love and play

So tell me why do they get the blame?

Don’t tell me that my kids are ‘less than’

Just ‘cos of how they were conceived

I thought that we voted for equality

That’s what most of us believed

My children are denied their basic rights

To have their parents recognised

A simple thing that’s become so hard

The law has got to be revised

I know it’s hard right now

And we’re taking it day by day

But this is too important

And it’s not going to go away

This is the one thing that I know for sure

The one thing that is true

We are one and we are family

Just like you.

As part of GCN’s In & Out Digital Festival, von Meding participated in a riveting discussion on LGBT+ Parenting in 2020 with Kate Dawson and Puala Fagan, hosted by Grainne Heally. You can watch this fascinating discussion here:

Commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Copenhagen Declaration and Beijing Platform for Action, the theme for International Day of Families 2020 is ‘Families in Development’. Looked at in regards to the ongoing pandemic, the United Nations shared, “The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic brings into sharp focus the importance of investing in social policies protecting the most vulnerable individuals and families.”

The UN further expresses, “As the world struggles to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, there is a real opportunity to rethink and transform the way our economies and societies function to foster greater equality for all. In doing so, it is clear that gender equality will not be achievable without greater equality in families.”