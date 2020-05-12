Brooke Lynn Hytes unveils first look at 'Canada's Drag Race'

Drag is having a moment on the main stage in the entertainment world. In addition to season 12 and ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ currently airing, All Stars season 5 cast was announced last Friday and now the first images have emerged of the latest addition: Canada’s Drag Race.

Canada’s Drag Race was first announced last year and will be the first of the franchise to have a Drag Race US alum as a permanent panelist, Brooke Lynn Hytes.

The season 11 queen will be joined by Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Stacey McKenzie on the panel. Brooke says she pitched the idea to World of Wonder bosses in 2019.

“When you get on Drag Race, the clock is ticking,” Hytes told Entertainment Weekly in an interview. “You’re given 15 minutes of fame and you have to do something with it or not, it’s up to you to figure out how you’re going to make this last for yourself and turn it into a huge career.”

Gird your loins. Brooke Lynn Hytes is serving up Canadian bacon with a side of fish (and Snatch Game RuDemption) in our exclusive Canada's Drag Race first look preview. "Canada’s got it going on. We’re a sleeping beauty, and we’re waking up." https://t.co/M2Vq0bjzOq pic.twitter.com/RgylW50pPK — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) May 11, 2020

Official releases are yet to confirm her as the host but it’s rumoured that Mother Ru will not appear in the series.

The other Drag Race version in the franchise in Thailand was due to debut their third season but there has been no update about its air dates. Like the Thailand version, the challenges in Canada’s Drag Race will be similar to those fans are used to from the US version.

“I think that the essence of the challenges is similar to RuPaul’s Drag Race, but they’re specific to Canada,” Boyer-Chapman, who has judged the original two times, said. “There are instantly recognisable Easter eggs for Canadians, but they’re universally comedic enough that other audiences won’t be left out of the joke. Seeing these queens perform, this isn’t Drag Race-lite, this is Drag Race full-stop!”

The hosts added that there will be a diverse cast of queens from across Canada. They have yet to announce when Canada’s Drag Race will debut and how international viewers can tune in.