Nicole Kidman makes stellar $100K contribution to HIV/AIDS fundraiser

Nicole Kidman caused the crowd at a Broadway Cares Red Bucket Fall Fundraising Campaign to erupt into celebratory screams when she donated $100,000 to support people living with HIV/AIDS over the weekend.

After Saturday night’s performance of The Music Man, the cast hosted a charity auction benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City. One item listed for auction was the hat that Hugh Jackman wore during the show.

The current bid for the hat was at $19,000 when Nicole Kidman exceeded the bid by offering $100,000. The crowd cheered first for the amount offered, and again when they realised it was Nicole Kidman who made the bid.

After walking toward the stage to offer her donation, Kidman embraced Jackman and spoke into the microphone to share, “I love you, I love Broadway. I love what they do, Broadway Cares. But I also want to say the show was extraordinary.” She then accepted the hat and placed it on her head.

Kidman is good friends with Hugh Jackman, and he expressed his gratitude for her generosity and her friendship. The award-winning actor, 55, will receive the 2023 AFI Life Achievement Award at a gala tribute honouring her career across film and television next June.

Every year, theatre companies use their collective efforts to raise money for the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS campaign which was established in 1988. The fundraiser generates money that provides food, medication, and healthcare for people living with HIV/AIDS.

Broadway Cares acknowledged Kidman’s bid, telling People magazine in a statement: “Broadway Cares is blessed with friends across Broadway. But we have no greater champion than Hugh Jackman. This extraordinary gift from his pal Nicole Kidman is by far the largest donation for any one auction item ever.”

Broadway Cares is one of many LGBTQ+ charities supporting healthcare, education, and resources for the queer community. According to its Instagram page, the $100,000 contribution that Nicole Kidman made to Broadway Cares is enough to supply 20,ooo meals and 2,000 doctor visits this holiday season.