The iconic Nicole Paige Brooks poses for an unmissable Drag and Draw online class

Drag and Draw are going international with the iconic Atlanta queen Nicole Paige Brooks joining their latest online class to serve poses galore!

The incredible team behind Drag and Draw are kicking off their 2021 programme with a bang as they commence a fabulous drag takeover of Zoom. Since moving online in March 2020, they have overcome various challenges by introducing screen friendly exercises and wonderful interactive elements to make classes more suitable for their new environment.

Speaking about finding innovative ways to navigate these challenges, the team behind Drag and Draw shared, “It actually has been fun to try and think of things we couldn’t do in real life (like getting our models to pose upside down) and I think we have created a genuine alternative to the regular sessions. One thing we definitely couldn’t do normally is introduce some international models into the mix – and having some Ru girls pose for us has always been a bit of an ambition!”

On February 5, Drag and Draw’s dreams will be coming true as they welcome Drag Race alumni, Nicole Paige Brooks. Founder Adrian Colwell and this session’s dream teacher Aine Macken are delighted to be working with this amazing queen for a one-of-a-kind online experience.

The Eventbrite page reveals that this session will be filled with “lip-syncs, fast-paced drawing exercises and some audience interaction”, and rest assured, each exercise will be adaptable to whatever drawing materials participants have at home. Each Drag and Draw online class provides an inclusive space for everyone, so an Irish Sign Language interpreter can be made available.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, Brooks shared advice for baby queens in 2021 and how she’s doing in lockdown ahead of the Drag and Draw online class:

So Nicole, what has kept you entertained during lockdown?

Everybody online is so funny! The internet is hilarious. I’ve been keeping entertained by creating stuff for my YouTube channel, working with other queens, doing interviews… and doing some online modelling for painters and artists of course!

How have you felt about the change from performing live to performing online?

I hate it! As an entertainer you really thrive off of an audience… and at the minute there’s no audience. Reading a comment is not like a real applause from a crowd in front of you.

What’s your advice for baby queens in 2021?

You can learn anything on YouTube if you watch enough videos. Practice, practice, practice… and be nice!

What’s your favourite thing about Ireland?

I’ve never been to Ireland but cannot wait to come! I like the accent though!

So snatch up your tickets for this exciting international Drag and Draw class at this link and find more info here.