Noella McMaher becomes youngest Trans model to walk New York Fashion Week

10 year-old Noella McMaher made history when she became the youngest Trans model to ever walk a runaway during the famous New York Fashion Week. The young model shared that it makes her feel good that she’s “already inspiring Trans kids to be themselves”.

After all the difficult news that the Transgender community has gone through lately, especially in relation to the sports ban, this is a much-needed heartwarming story. The youngest Trans model to ever walk at the New York Fashion Week, Noella McMaher is a “tiny professional” who “doesn’t ever get nervous or scared by anything” according to her parents.

She walked for designer Mel Atkinson, who started the Trans* Clothing Company in 2018 after a close friend came out. The brand now specialises in all types of clothes for Trans and gender non-conforming individuals.

Their youngest model, Noella, began socially transitioning when she was four years old. While they think she is too young to medically transition, her parents have been very supportive in helping her explore her identity. Now the young model hopes to “make a difference to the world” by inspiring other Trans people to “accept who they truly are”.

In an interview with Metro UK, her mother shared that Noella “was so excited to go down the catwalk, excited to see all the people and the cameras. She knows exactly how to work a crowd.”

“We are so proud of Noella for being the first Trans child in New York Fashion Week, we are in awe with her confidence and determination,” she added. “Noella already has so many Transgender people of all ages contact her for advice, support.”

Her parents are both so proud of their daughter and what she has already accomplished. “It has been so incredible and pure seeing her embrace who she is,” said her mother. “She has no fear when on stage and knows exactly how to work the crowd and camera.”

“As a parent of a Transgender child, it is my duty to protect her and make sure she is safe,” she continued. “‘For 10 years-old, she is very mature for her age and self-assured. She wants to show other Transgender kids that it is OK to socially transition and accept who they are.”