Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif files legal complaint for harassment amid gender row

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who recently won gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics, has filed a legal complaint in France for online harassment after being at the centre of abuse and misinformation regarding her gender.

On Friday, August 9, Khelif won gold in the women’s welterweight division at the Paris Games, competing against China’s Yang Liu, who congratulated her on the victory after the match. Following the win, Khelif spoke to the press, saying: “For eight years, this has been my dream, and I’m now the Olympic champion and gold medalist.”

Addressing the hate and misinformation about her gender, she said: “That also gives my success a special taste, because of those attacks. We are in the Olympics to perform as athletes, and I hope that we will not see any similar attacks in future Olympics.”

The controversy referred to the false claims about Khelif’s gender identity that surfaced online after Italian boxer Angela Carini pulled out from a match against her mere seconds after the start. Despite the fact that the Algerian fighter is a woman who has never identified as male, trans or intersex, she was subjected to online abuse and false claims about her participation in the competition being unfair.

The International Olympic Committee, as well as several athletes, defended Khelif and denounced those spreading hate and misinformation. On the same day of her victory, Khelif’s lawyer, Nabil Boudi, filed a legal complaint with the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office for combating online hate speech. The document alleged “aggravated cyber-harassment” targeting the Algerian boxer.

The lawyer also released a statement that read: “After the sporting time, comes the legal time. Having just won a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, boxer Imane Khelif has decided to lead a new fight: that of justice, dignity, and honor.

“Ms. Khelif contacted the firm which filed a complaint yesterday for acts of cyber harassment aggravated by the anti-online hatred center of the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office.”

The statement continues, “The criminal investigation will determine who initiated this misogynistic, racist, and sexist campaign, but will also have to focus on those who fueled this digital lynching. The unfair harassment suffered by the boxing champion will remain the biggest stain of these Olympic Games.”

Addressing the legal complaint, on August 10, Khelif told the press: “All that is being said about me on social media is immoral. I want to change the minds of people around the world.”