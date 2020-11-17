Outhouse announces their superb Arthouse auction is open for bidding

The incredible team behind the LGBTQ+ community centre Outhouse are delighted to announce the Arthouse auction has gone live and is open for bidding!

In collaboration with Irish artists, Outhouse launched the Arthouse auction to raise funds for their essential community space. Due to ongoing financial pressures as a result of COVID-19, this initiative will help support the team to continue providing their crucial service for the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland.

Proceeds from the art auction will go towards raising funds to replace the income lost due to COVID-19 restrictions and help the reopening of the community space in the future.

Dozens of incredibly talented artists have rallied behind Outhouse and produced amazing work for the Arthouse auction. The creators include internationally renowned Irish street artist Conor Harrington, singer and photographer Brian Kennedy, Gavin Friday, Niall Sweeney, Colin Martin, Leah Hewson, Eva O’Donovan, Gabhan Dunne, David Quinn, Carol Hodder, and so many more.

Artist and auction contributor Martin McCann shared, “Outhouse is an essential resource for the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland. The services on offer provide a welcoming safe space for many struggling, especially during these uncertain times. I’m proud to support and be included in the Arthouse auction and it’s a pleasure to be in such good company.”

Speaking about being apart of the Arthouse initiative, artist Leah Hewson expressed, “I wanted to get involved in the auction not only to help raise awareness of this great resource that is in the heart of our city but because it is vital that this work continues to progress, support and to be a safe space for people who might need it.”

Bidding for the Arthouse auction has now opened, showcasing a range of wonderful pieces to choose from, and final bids will be held on November 21 and 22. It can all be found at this link.

Further highlighting the crucial work provided by Outhouse and the importance in supporting their service during COVID-19, the team were one of five awardees of the Dublin City Social Enterprise Awards 2020.

Alongside Outhouse, other recipients included the Open Doors Initiative, MyMind, the Great Care Co-Op, and ReCreate Ireland. At the ceremony, these five awardees received funding along with supports to assist their social enterprise towards helping the communities they represent.

Chair of the Dublin City Social Enterprise Committee and MC of the ceremony, Mary Mac Sweeney, stated, “It is so important that we collectively promote the significant impact that social enterprises deliver in local communities and economies. The awardees along with an increasing and dynamic array of social enterprises in Dublin are creating employment, opportunities and improvements where they are based.”

While delivering the keynote speech, Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu said, “Each of this year’s Dublin City Social Enterprise awardees are actively and innovatively working to address inadequacies, contradictions and underlying issues within our City. They are delivering change, progress and hope to individuals and communities while also bringing about economic, community and policy benefits.”