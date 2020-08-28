OUTing the Past brings queer history and creativity into a fantastic virtual symposium

OUTing the Past – The International Festival of LGBT+ History will be holding a very special virtual symposium featuring wonderful speakers and fascinating topics.

The Completing the Past: LGBT+ History and Creative Production conference was originally intended to be held in Queen’s University Belfast this spring. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, it had to be sadly postponed.

While people are not able to meet in person for this celebration of queer history, the OUTing the Past team have planned a unique virtual symposium as a stage setting event. It will be held on Saturday, September 12, and consist of three fantastic discussions.

On the event page, it reads, “We look forward to showcasing the exceptionally strong presentations selected from our best response yet to a call for papers. We’re currently considering May 2021 as the most likely time to meet in Belfast.”

Across the day, speakers will be discussing how to connect and engage with the LGBT+ past through creative production. OUTing the Past virtual symposium is free, however, registration will be required.

The event page reads, “We especially welcome this opportunity to highlight the vital role that creative endeavours – which have been so significantly affected by events in recent months — play in fostering an understanding or appreciation of the LGBT+ past.”

Speakers for the event include director Sam Arbor, artist Clodagh Chapman, writer David Edgardo, activist Hillary McCollum, and many more. For the full lineup, head on over to this link.

Detailing what can be expected, the heritage at home: Connecting and engaging with the LGBT+ past through creative production panel will feature: “guests invited to share visually a personal object that reflects or connects with a creative undertaking (a piece of art or music, book, film poster, theatre program, etc) and to describe how, for them, that work opened a door onto the LGBT+ past.”

By bringing together creativity and queer history, this symposium will definitely be an unmissable experience. The artists and activists spearheading the talks are bringing heaps of fascinating history to their discussions.

You can find out more and register for panels here.