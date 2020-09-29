Pabllo Vittar makes history as the first Vogue drag cover star

The world’s most accomplished drag performer in music, Pablo Vittar, has become the first drag queen to grave the cover of Vogue Magazine.

Vittar graces the cover of Vogue Brazil wearing Gucci, photographed by Hick Duarte.

Among her long list of achievements, last year Vittar became the first drag artist to win an Moonman award in the almost 25 year existence of the MTV European Music Awards.

Brazil’s most famous drag queen, this multi-talented performer breaks streaming records and worldwide is the most followed drag queen on Instagram.

She is an advocate for the LGBT+ community in her home country and manages to be in the top of the charts, despite Brazil being recognised as one of the most dangerous countries for LGBT+ people in the world.

Pabllo started to gather mainstream attention in early 2017 when she released her first album Vai Passar Mal, with Brazilian hit sensations, ‘K.O.’ and ‘Corpo Sensual’.

“I want, I can, I can do it,” Vittar said in the cover feature according to a translation. “I always knew I was going to get where I am. It is not wrong for you to love yourself, to take care of yourself. People will have to learn to respect you for who you are ”

For the second cover of the October issue, Gloria Groove takes centre stage. While Groove may not be as world renowned as Vittar, she is well known in Brazil and has made a name for herself as both an actress and singer.

She is the host of Netflix’s new drag reality series, A Queen is Born, where Groove transforms new queens into working professionals.

“I came in the car researching Vogue‘s most iconic covers and absorbing the fact that now it is my turn,” she said in the story. “I am living a dream and I am thrilled with the invitation because being here positions drag queens as fashion icons.” She is dressed in Gucci as well, photographed by Hick Duarte.