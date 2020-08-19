PantiBar announces triumphant reopening with updated regulations and tasty treats from Brother Hubbard

PantiBar has announced their grand reopening with tasty treats from Brother Hubbard and updated regulations in line with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

Dublin’s famous LGBT+ bar will be returning on Thursday, August 20, after being sorely missed by the community throughout lockdown. In an announcement video posted on PantiBar’s social media accounts, this reopening will see several changes, including social distancing, limited numbers and table service.

The video reads, “PantiBar is read to welcome you back! Things won’t exactly be the same but the welcome will be.”

In accordance with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines on public spaces, PantiBar has partnered with the fabulous team over at Brother Hubbard, which is a staple in Dublin’s restaurant scene. The food store and dining space has provided a lovely space for people over the years and it will be exciting to see what they will bring to this reopening.

Dr. Panti Bliss-Cabrera shared the wonderful news over on her Twitter, “Big day for us tomorrow. Pantibar is reopening. Carefully.”

Big day for us tomorrow. Pantibar is reopening. Carefully. pic.twitter.com/65ehhS67zy — Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera (@PantiBliss) August 19, 2020

Throughout lockdown, Panti Bliss-Cabrera has kept people entertained and informed with her fantastic podcast Pantisocracy and Shenanigans with Bunny O’Hare. She continues dazzling with this planned reopening.

Following the announcement, there was an outpouring of joyous reactions and best wishes from the LGBT+ community. Many people expressed their excitement to see PantiBar finally return to Dublin.

Writer and actor Lynn Rafferty shared on Twitter, “Gayture is healing.”

Activist Izzy Kamikaze responded to the announcement with, “Hey, good work! That looks & sounds great!”

This Is Me Trans Healthcare Campaign founder Noah Halpin expressed, “Delighted that the folks at PantiBar are able to open their doors again!”

Delighted that the folks at Pantibar are able to open their doors again! https://t.co/Zodp5HimdW — Noah Halpin (@Noah_Halpin) August 19, 2020

Excitement has definitely been mounting for this fabulous reopening and many are looking forward to returning back to an LGBT+ space. Though there may have been a few changes, the inviting experience will definitely remain the same and remains one to look forward to.