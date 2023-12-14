Irish heartthrobs Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott, the lead actors in the upcoming LGBTQ+ drama All of Us Strangers, have proven time and time again that they have amazing off-screen chemistry. If their recent “Costar” interview with Buzzfeed is any indication of how Scott and Mescal will interact on screen, then we are beyond excited for All of Us Strangers to hit Irish cinemas on January 26.

In the hilarious video posted by Buzzfeed Celeb on Wednesday, December 13, Mescal and Scott can be seen discussing the last texts they sent, with Scott complaining about being ghosted by his costar after having sent a “lovely message”.

The pair goes on to discuss their famous phone contacts, and their “Roman Empires”, which Mescal identifies as The Beach Boys, eliciting a shocked reaction from Scott.

The interview is full of laughs, showing off that these actors share not only incredible on-screen sexual chemistry, but a genuine off-screen friendship as well.

Prior to the theatrical release of the film, All of Us Strangers has already won nine awards at the British Independent Film Awards, including the award for Best British Independent Film, Best Screenplay, and Best Director.

Paul Mescal, known for his Oscar-nominated performance in the 2022 film Aftersun, similarly won the British Independent Film Award for Best Supporting Role earlier this month. Meanwhile, Andrew Scott, known for his roles in projects like Fleabag and Sherlock, has been nominated for a Best Actor Golden Globe for his performance in All of Us Stangers — and all of this comes before the film has even seen its first theatrical release, set to occur in January next year.

In the upcoming film, Mescal and Scott play opposite one another in a neighbours-turned-lovers romance. Scott portrays Adam, a screenwriter, while Mescal plays his handsome neighbour, Harry. In the trailer, the couple is seen growing closer as Adam discovers that his supposedly long-deceased parents are actually alive. As a result, Adam travels to his childhood home to investigate.

From there, the film’s trailer devolves into a series of snapshots, some showing the ghosts of Adam’s past, others showing his growing relationship with Mescal’s Harry.

While the film’s actors have spoken at length about filming sex scenes for the project, we’ve been captivated by the Irish actors’ off-screen chemistry in the run-up to the film’s release.

Speaking on his chemistry with Mescal on set, Andrew Scott said: “A lot of the time, the thing that is actually more provocative isn’t the sex, but the tenderness.”

The few clips we’ve seen from All of Us Strangers are certainly hot and steamy, but the film’s co-stars appear to have a deep connection off-set as well, something that the film’s director, Andrew Haigh, commented on in a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

“There was chemistry between the two of them literally the second I saw them together…Both of them were pretty fearless. There was no sense of them being afraid of approaching those scenes. They knew how important they were,” said Haigh.

In a recent interview as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, Mescal revealed that playing a romantic role opposite Scott was one of the “greatest honours” of his career.

“To play love is such a great privilege, I think. And to do it with Andrew Scott, who’s the king of playing love. It’s just innate in his being both as an actor and as a human,” added Mescal. “Going into scenes with him is one of the greatest honours of my career to date.”

All of Us Strangers, starring Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott, lands in cinemas in Ireland on January 26.