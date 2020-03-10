Paul Rowley's Gays Against Guns (GAG) comes to IMMA

Starting today, Tuesday, March 10 2020, IMMA will host award-winning filmmaker and activist Paul Rowley as he presents a screening and discussion of his ongoing film collaboration with Gays Against Guns (GAG). This particular screening includes excerpts from the documentary that gives “insight into the social, political and personal motivations of individual GAG members, who reflect on how their experiences of the AIDS crisis and ACT UP inform their present-day activism and silent protest performances, in combating gun violence.”

GAG is an NYC based activist group, which was formed in the aftermath of the Pulse Orlando nightclub massacre in June 2016. The group works to “bring together LGBTQ+ activist veterans of the AIDS crisis who devise strategies for direct action and civil disobedience, to end the epidemic gun violence in the United States.”

The screening aims to highlight the “agency of queer activism today, a legacy that finds solidarity with the civil rights of other marginalised communities who now are finding themselves targeted anew in a present-day America, rife with alt-right groups and assertions of racist, transphobic and homophobic politics.”

Gays Against Guns (GAG) is being presented in collaboration with Niall Sweeney and the installation “Club Chroma” commissioned for the Project Spaces, both of which will run until Sunday, March 29, 2020. Furthermore, a discussion with Paul Rowley, Kevin Hertzog and Una Mullally in association with the screening of GAG will take place on Sunday, March 22 from 3 PM to 4 PM and will examine “ the use of art in LGBTQ+ activism, focusing on contemporary queer protest in the USA, from the AIDS crisis to the present day.”

The screening loop includes excerpts from Rowley’s GAG documentary as well as a GAG protest and performance, followed by Niall Sweeney’s silent piece “Club Chroma”. The full screening details can be found on IMMA’s website for those interested. The screening is free to attend although a donation is suggested for anyone who is able to contribute.