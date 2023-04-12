Paul Ryder to host new Irish make-up reality show competition

Drag performer and media personality Paul Ryder is set to host Make-Up All Stars, a brand-new Irish reality competition produced by DEFIANT. The show will air exclusively on the Virgin Media Player, kicking off on April 17 and running for five consecutive nights until the grand finale on April 21.

The production will see eight budding artists take on challenges related to the beauty industry, battling it out to win the inaugural series’ crown. Contestants will be judged by a panel consisting of entrepreneur and show creator Jennie Guinan, celebrity MUA Ella Carr and a range of special guests, including Bla and Aoibh Murphy from BiaBelle Beauty, influencer Louise Lavery, artist Jade Mullet and more.

Paul Ryder has been a beloved figure within the LGBTQ+ community for decades, but captured the county’s hearts thanks to his phenomenal performances on Ireland’s Got Talent in 2018. Now, he is a regular performer at queer events across the nation, and has presented on a variety of TV shows and radio networks, including Ireland AM and Dublin’s 98fm.

The Virgin Media competition is set to rival another new reality tv show, Made Up In Belfast, which explores the ins and outs of working at a global cosmetics company based in Co. Antrim. The 10-part production premiered on April 10, centring BPerfect Cosmetics, founded and led by openly gay entrepreneur Brendan McDowell, who also makes an appearance on Make-Up All Stars as a guest judge of the competition.

The first episode of the show follows employees as they work to secure their biggest-ever influencer collaboration with Love Island winner Ekin-Su. The rest of the series gives a behind-the-scenes look at the brand as it opens new stores, launches new products and travels the world, also giving a look into the personal lives of many fun-loving characters.

WE HAVE A TV SHOW 😱🤩💖

We’re absolutely BUZZING to bring you MADE UP IN BELFAST ✨

A 10 part series that follows the the lives, loves and friendships of some of our AMAZING staff 🥰

Watch the full series as soon as it drops on BBC iPlayer & BBC Three Monday 10th April 😱 #MUIB pic.twitter.com/lzsW40x8ir — BPerfect Cosmetics (@bperfectcosm) April 6, 2023

Made Up In Belfast is available on BBC iPlayer, BBC Northern Ireland and BBC Three.