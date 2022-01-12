Lonely Planet has released a new video guide to Dublin featuring none other than queer rock supergroup Pillow Queens. The ten-minute tour brings viewers to some of the band’s favourite spots for strolls, food, drinks and more.

After introducing the band – Cathy McGuinness on lead guitar, Sarah Corcoran on bass and guitar, Rachel Lyons on drums, and Pamela Connolly on vocals and guitar, the group inform viewers about just how much Dublin means to them.

“We take a huge amount of inspiration from this beautiful city. Even our song ‘Liffey’ was written about the river that runs directly through the heart of Dublin,” Pamela mentions.

We were delighted to have been asked by @lonelyplanet to show our Dublin as we know it. We visited some of our fave spots in the city including @st66dublin, @Hensteethstore (for @FattiBurke’s exhibition), @vegansandwichco, @mamohowth & more! https://t.co/re6tVMRNOp pic.twitter.com/SE8P77EKiv — Pillow Queens (@PillowQueens) January 11, 2022

The first stop on the tour is Howth, noted by the band for its fish and chips, cliff walk, and coast where, among other things, you can sea swim or avail of a sunrise boat trip. Later in the video, fine dining restaurant Mamó makes an appearance, where all ingredients are sourced from North Dublin.

Sticking with the northside, they then head to Drumcondra for a kick of caffeine. The Pillow Queen’s choice of café is Wavetable – unsurprising seeing as it doubles as a record shop that supports Irish musicians.

“It’s absolutely fantastic that places like Wavetable are supporting local Irish music, but it’s something that’s so easy to do because we have such a wide range of genres and talent to choose from in this city and in the country as a whole.”

Next up, the band head to Love Lane. As many Dubliners will know, this particular alleyway features a gorgeous art installation with letters from lovers scribed onto wall tiles. While this is one of the more picturesque spots in the city, Pamela notes that “every street has a story to tell”, and as you navigate through them all, you can find places and monuments referenced by some of the country’s greatest storytellers.

A win for the queer community, Pillow Queens of course included Street 66 on their Lonely Planet tour. Owner of the LGBTQ+ pub, Siobhan Conmy, cements her status as a Pillow Queens fan, before pulling the band a pint each. Another queer business, Vegan Sandwich Co. is also featured as the band notes their rise to success over the past number of years.

Over on the Southside, Hen’s Teeth gets a visit where Fatti Burke’s pub snug installation is shown in all its glory. After that, it’s off to Sandycove to stroll and see the Poolbeg Chimneys and hopefully meet a dog or two along the way.

The Pillow Queens closes out the Lonely Planet video by stating: “When you visit Dublin, you’re visiting small business owners, creative chefs, musicians of all genres, all inspired by the island we live on. You’re visiting history, and shores that have seen centuries of poetry, storytelling, and music-making.” They also mention, that if you do decide to visit, you’re sure to have the time of your life.

Watch the full video entitled, ‘We’re An Irish Rock Band And This Is OUR Dublin’, below.