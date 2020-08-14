Pillow Queens release beautiful music video 'Holy Show' depicting love story between two young women

The unstoppable Pillow Queens have just released ‘Holy Show’, yet another absolute belter of a tune, accompanied by an equally gorgeous music video featuring a tender love story between two young women.

‘Holy Show’ was directed by Kate Dolan, who previously teamed up with Pillow Queens on the exceptional music video for ‘Gay Girls’ (yet another undeniable scorcher of a track). The team have also announced their debut album, In Waiting, will land on September 25.

Pillow Queens were some of the incredible female artists who banded together for Irish Women in Harmony to release the fantastic music video ‘Dreams’ – a cover of The Cranberries’ classic. Proceeds from the track, which also featured Elaine Mai and Imelda May, went to Safe Ireland, to help domestic violence sufferers across Ireland.

Sharon O’Halloran, Co-CEO of Safe Ireland, said, “Safe Ireland is honoured that the gifted team involved in this beautiful song has come together in support of our work to protect women and children from abuse and violence. As our country begins to open up, our services are expecting that many more women and children who have been living in intolerable situations with their abusers for weeks now will reach out for support and safety. The funding generated by Irish Women in Harmony will go directly to women and children through our services, to help them find the safety and freedom they need and deserve.”

Stream the release here, watch the beautiful video below and donate to Safe Ireland here.

To donate €4 now text SAFE to 50300. 100% of your donation goes to SAFE Ireland across most network operators. Some operators apply VAT which means that a minimum of €3.25 will go to SAFE Ireland. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 0766805278.

In Waiting, the debut album by the Pillow Queens, is released on September 25. You can pre order it here.