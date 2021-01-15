Fantastic plans for LGBTQ+ collection in Sligo Library which will then be available to anyone in the country

In some wonderful news, Sligo library will soon play host to an amazing new project which plans to promote LGBTQ+ inclusion in the community through a collection of materials which deal with the queer experience.

The collection may include books, DVDs, zines, magazines – a wealth of material basically. Even better, librarian Lou McGrath, the organiser, has welcomed input from anyone in Ireland who would like to contribute with recommendations for essential additions, as the collection will also be available to the whole country.

Lou reminded us that any books held by Sligo library are automatically available to everyone through their shared nationwide catalogue and can be delivered to any local library (pandemic restrictions permitting). With all that in mind, why not get involved? What do you think any LGBTQ+ collection should not be without?

Lou shared how the project came about: “I was inspired because I understand, on a personal level, how important it is to feel included, represented, real, understood. Books, DVDs, films, these are some of the places we go to see ourselves, understand ourselves, and know that we’re not alone. I came out so late in life, only starting to understand my non-binary transness through the literature, magazines, film, TV programs and social media of other members of the community in the last few years.”

Lou continued, “Sometimes it really is true that if you can’t see it, you can’t be it, and I think if we can help make that representation more accessible and mainstream, we support greater understanding, inclusion and acceptance for everyone. The library is such an obvious fit for this and we have so many amazing titles and resources already – I feel though, that there is something really special, even a little bit sparkly, about a collection that is made up of what the community themselves recommend.”

This collection will be of massive benefit to not just the LGBTQ+ community in Sligo, but members all across the country, so think of the books, DVDs and magazines that helped you that you believe in turn could help others. Or even just provide some much-needed entertainment!

Offer your suggestions through this simple google form, or mail [email protected] and get building the collection!