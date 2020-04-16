Poland votes on new bill criminalising sex education following claims it's part of LGBT+ indoctrination scheme

Poland is set to vote on a new bill outlawing sex education under the claim that those who teach it “familiarise children with homosexuality.’

Following a stark rise in institutionalised anti-LGBT+ rhetoric within Poland, the ‘Stop Pedophilia’ bill aims to imprison people who “promote underage sex” in schools for up to three years. Supporters of the draft law stated in a document submitted to parliament, “The organisations and activists most involved in the promotion of sexual ‘education’ in our country are the LGBT+ lobby.”

The supporters further write, “In Western Europe, members of these movements involved in implementing sex education in schools were convicted of paedophilia.” They claim that “children are sexually awakened and familiarised with homosexuality” during these lessons “by the LGBT+ lobby to achieve radical political goals.”

Since last year, numerous Polish towns have claimed to be free from LGBT+ ideology. Under the new law, LGBT+ activists, supporters, and educators will be labelled as paedophiles, furthering the ongoing legislative attacks upon the community within Poland.

Co-president of LGBT+ family group, ‘Love Does Not Exclude’, Ola Kaczorek, told Reuters, “This would make impossible for us as educators to come into schools and teach kids about humans, about what makes us us, and what’s gender identity or sexual orientation.”

1/ Poland prepares to debate 2 harmful bills to restrict abortion&ban #sexed. Join #protestathome

➡️Make a banner with a #solidarity message

➡️If you can, change your virtual background(e.g. in Zoom) -you will be outside the Polish Parliament)

➡️post the selfie! Show solidarity! pic.twitter.com/rGTuXWv5R9 — monica costa (@mcostariba) April 14, 2020

A New York-based advocacy group, Human Rights Watch, criticised the Polish government for debating the bill during a time when large-scale demonstrations are prohibited due to COVID-19. However, people are standing against the law through virtual protests.

#UPDATE: Voting on the abortion & sex education bans in #Poland will take place at 1pm CET (12 GMT). People cannot got out to the streets because of #COVID19 in the usual way but You can join the #ProtestAtHome. Post a photo with the hashtag. #ProtestFromHome #czarnyProtest https://t.co/4YeUORjGyY pic.twitter.com/xItMTKd6jY — Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) April 16, 2020

Kaczorek highlighted the potential harm this bill will have upon LGBT+ students, “Usually school is not a friendly environment for non-heterosexual kids, but now it will be even harder.”

Last year, Amnesty International Poland Director, Draginja Nadazdin spoke out against the introduction of the bill criminalising sex education, “This recklessly retrogressive law would encourage fear and ignorance, putting young people at risk. Its impact would be felt well beyond the classroom, creating a chilling effect on teachers, activists and even on parents who want to talk to their children about sex.”

“In Poland, where access to abortion is only legal in limited circumstances, the importance of sexuality education is even more vital. This bill, which equates homosexuality with paedophilia, exposes the disturbing homophobia that underpins this law,” said Nadazin. “Politics should be kept out of the classroom and we call on MP’s to reject this law.”