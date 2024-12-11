Twinks top Pornhub's gay rankings for 2024

Pornhub has published its Year in Review for 2024, revealing the most popular searches and trends among its users. The website has also shared specific findings relating to the gay community, with twinks topping all of the rankings.

Before we get into all of the dirty details, it is important to note that while Pornhub is undoubtedly one of the most successful and prolific adult sites in the world, it is by no means the most ethical. By reporting on these insights, we are not endorsing the platform or its values and practices. We similarly want to make clear that we do not pass judgment on anyone who browsed the terms or categories mentioned in this article. GCN is a sex-positive publication and has adopted the ‘to each their own’ mantra, as long as all parties involved are consenting.

With that being said, let’s dive deep into the data.

Same as last year, ‘twink’, ‘anime’ and ‘pinoy’ were the top three most-searched gay terms. ‘Femboy’ rose to the fourth spot, followed by ‘straight guys first time’ at number five.

Regarding the most viewed gay categories, ‘Twink’ also topped that list. ‘Bareback’ climbed eight places since last year to finish at number two, with ‘Straight Guys’ rounding out the top three. ‘Daddy’ and ‘Big Dick’ came in at number four and five.

Malik Degaty was once again crowned the most-viewed gay performer, followed by Tyler Wu, Hunnypaint, Cade Maddox, and Rhyheim Shabazz.

Across Pornhub’s entire viewership, ‘Lesbian’ was once again a popular genre, particularly among women, where it earned the top spot. Overall, it was the fourth most-viewed category and the fourth most-searched term.

The insights additionally revealed that trans content is becoming increasingly popular. The most-viewed performer was PuppyGirlXO by a wide margin, with the number two spot going to Emma Rose, followed by Daniela Chanel in third.

While limited data is available on the habits of Irish users, we do know the country’s most-viewed category of the year was ‘MILF’.

This is just a snapshot of the information revealed by Pornhub’s 2024 Year in Review. To find out more, check out the full report here.