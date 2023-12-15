PornHub Insights reveals most searched terms by queer users in 2023

PornHub, the world’s largest porn website, recently published their annual “PornHub Insights” research, a document that outlines trending searches, categories, and performers throughout different global demographics. Unfortunately, as Ireland failed to crack the top 20 countries when it comes to total traffic to the site – the country ranked 42nd in terms of worldwide traffic to the site in 2022 – detailed demographic information about the country has yet to be outlined by PornHub.

That being said, the site did publish a great deal of information regarding the surfing habits of users on its ‘PornHub Gay’ page, including the most searched terms, the most viewed categories, and the most successful performers on the platform.

Before we get into all of the sordid details published in PornHub’s 2023 Insights, we should note that, while PornHub is undoubtedly one of the most successful and prolific porn sites in the world, it is by no means the most ethical. By reporting on the recently published demographic data from the site, we are not endorsing its use.

We similarly want to note that we are in no way passing judgment on any of our readers who browsed the terms or categories mentioned in this article. GCN is a sex positive publication and has adopted the ‘to each their own’ mantra when it comes to sex.

That being said, let’s take a look at some interesting statistics gathered from LGBTQ+ PornHub users over the course of the last year.

According to the PornHub Insights report for 2023, the top searched terms for PornHub Gay users included ‘twink,’ ‘anime,’ and ‘pinoy,’ a common informal self-referential term used by those of Filipino descent.

While it didn’t crack the top five most searched terms, ‘curious straight friends’ landed as the sixth most search term on PornHub Gay this year, up 27 places from last year’s report.

Turning to the premade categories offered by PornHub Gay, ‘Straight Guys’ was the most viewed, followed closely behind by the ‘Black’ and ‘Twink’ categories.

Alternatively, PornHub reported that the most searched category by its female users, queer and straight alike, was ‘Lesbian.’

Performers Malik Delgaty, Joey Mills, and Jake Andrich Jakipz were among the top five most searched performers on PornHub Gay this year.

While Ireland was mostly left out of the Insights report this year, a few small pieces of info on the country did make its way into the report regarding a decrease in traffic during major cultural events in 2023.

In a separate Insights report, PornHub took note of major events that disrupted site traffic over the course of the last year, such as Super Bowl 57, the UEFA Champions League, and the Eurovision Song Contest.

According to the report, Ireland saw a 5.1 percent decrease in traffic to PornHub on May 13th during the live finale of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. While the majority of the countries in the top five of this year’s contest saw a significant decrease in traffic to the site during the event, it was actually Slovenia that saw the largest decrease at 20.3 percent.

Similarly, Ireland experienced an 8.0 percent decrease in traffic to PornHub during the UEFA Champions League Final on June 10. This comes compared to Italy–whose Inter Milan team was playing in the final match against Manchester City–which saw a massive 31 percent decrease in traffic during the event.