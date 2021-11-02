Poz Vibe Podcast returns with star-studded line up

Season two of the fabulous Poz Vibe Podcast is back with a bang and to top it all off, national treasure Anne Doyle has joined the cast.

This season, sponsored by Dublin Pride, sees the former newsreader join hosts Veda Lady and Robbie Lawlor, to become the podcast’s resident continuity announcer.

SEXUAL HEALING 🧡 is our theme for season 2 @pozvibepod & it’s available now wherever you get yours 🍑💋 #uequalsu pic.twitter.com/cxpMmpoEsu — pozvibepod (@pozvibepod) November 1, 2021

Veda says, “Myself and Robbie are delighted to have Anne ‘The Voice’ Doyle on board. She’s been such an ally to the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland over the years and we are beyond lucky to have her joining the Poz Vibe Podcast family”. As the drag sensation puts it, “She’s a VIP and we’re HIVIPs so it’s a perfect match”.

The Poz Vibe Podcast was first launched in May of this year as a way to overcome the stigma surrounding HIV and people living with the virus. And is described as a podcast for HIV positive people, their friends, families and allies. The aim was to provide a platform for people living with HIV to share their stories.

“Storytelling is at the heart of what we do. We want to destigmatise what having an HIV positive status means, and sharing the experiences of others is a powerful way to help achieve this. Storytelling can help build the confidence of those who live with the virus, and it also creates a wider, supportive HIV community.” said HIV activist, Robbie.

As well as sharing other people’s stories, Veda and Robbie are open about their own experiences and this goes a long way to making their guests feel at ease. It also makes the podcast into a really warm and inclusive space.

Robbie points out, “There is no other podcast in Ireland like ours and we’re proud to have created a safe space for our HIV friends and allies. I think one of its strengths is that we blend fun and facts in every episode”. Or as Veda puts it, “I like to say I bring the LOLs and Robbie brings the science part. We’re the perfect mix”.

Although the show is only one season in, it has already received a phenomenal response and has gone a huge way to spread positive messaging about HIV and treatment in Ireland.

Robbie says “so many people have reached out and shared how life-changing it has been to hear other people living with HIV share their experiences. You can carry so much shame when you first get diagnosed but we want to show that you can live a full and fun life with a positive diagnosis”.

Alongside other HIV activists and fellow drag queens, last season’s guests included Scissor Sisters’ Ana Matronic, Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Peppermint and Queen of Ireland, Panti Bliss.

And this year is already shaping up to be another star-studded affair. Only three episodes in and already the duo have been joined by Belfast based drag royalty, Cherrie Ontop and RuPaul’s Drag Race superstar, Ongina.

As well as the fabulous guests, there’s plenty of fun to be had. As Veda points out, “already in season two, we’ve recorded a live episode for Sofft Festival alongside bands like Pillow Queens and Dani Larkin. Plus, we’ve taken Anne Doyle on her first fishing trip. She is our greatest catch and we can’t wait to see what lies ahead”.

Poz Vibe Podcast is available to listen for free wherever you get your podcasts with new episodes are released every Friday.