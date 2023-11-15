Poz Vibe to host amazing World AIDS Day event at The George featuring Drag Race's Charity Kase

The stunning duo behind the Poz Vibe Podcast is gearing up to “dance away HIV stigma” with an incredible free event at The George this World’s AIDS Day, December 1. Proudly supported by Man2Man, the event promises to be a magical night, featuring amazing performers from Irish talent, as well as RuPaul’s Drag Race UK alumn Charity Kase.

Hosted by activist Robbie Lawlor and drag legend Veda, the Poz Vibe Podcast for people living with HIV and their friends and families has become a staple in our Spotify playlists. Their mission to “create change and spread those positive vibrations throughout Ireland” has been more than successful so far, with the pair also winning the Noel Walsh HIV Activism Award at this year’s GALAS Awards.

Their platform offers a space for people living with HIV to share their stories and, for the last year, they have affected positive change throughout Ireland and beyond. And what better time to fight against HIV stigma than on World AIDS Day, an annual occurrence first established by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1988 to raise awareness of the issue.

This year marks 41 years since the first HIV and AIDS cases were reported in Ireland in 1982. Even though a long time has passed since then, HIV remains a significant public health issue in our country. Moreover, people living with HIV in Ireland often face discrimination and exclusion that are rooted in the misconceptions and moral judgments that persist around HIV and AIDS.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da POZVIBE PODCAST (@pozvibepod)

Fighting the stigma is vital to the mental and physical wellbeing of people living with HIV. With the World AIDS Day event at The George, Poz Vibe and all the incredible performers aim to bring people together and shed a positive light on this fight.

Joining Veda and Robbie on the night will be some staple performers from the Irish scene, such as drag artist and dancer Regina George, activist and artist Luis Noguera, drag performer Tailor Maid and Eric the DragKing, a self-described “colourful black ray, stomping stigma away”. Last but not least, British drag performer Charity Kase, who fiercely competed in season three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, will also make an appearance.

This will be a free show, supported by Man2Man, with doors opening at 8pm. Be sure to head there on the night and celebrate World AIDS Day with this fabulous crew.