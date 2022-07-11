Four awesome Pride celebrations happening this week in Ireland

It’s almost mid-July but the Irish LGBTQ+ community is not done celebrating Pride this year. So don’t despair if you’ve missed all the other Pride celebrations that painted Ireland in rainbow colours until now, this week is equally packed with amazing events.

We’ve compiled a practical list for you, so read on and find out where you can meet, celebrate and protest with other queer folks in the next few days.

Mullingar Pride

Starting tomorrow with the opening of The Legacy Exhibition to showcase the local history of LGBTQ+ people, Mullingar Pride has some fabulous events in store to celebrate queer history and voices.

There’s something for everyone in their lineup. If you’re the type of person who enjoys artistic and cultural events, don’t miss their Queer Stories on July 14, an evening of theatre performance including dramatic readings, poetry and monologues to highlight queer experiences. If all you want to do is party this weekend, then you might be more inclined to check out their Werk! Fest, the official organisation’s concert happening on Saturday.

Kingdom Pride Kerry

It’s going to be the second annual celebration for Kingdom Kerry Pride this year, and LGBTQ+ association ScEEN and working group Listowel Family Resource Centre have partnered up to organise some very cool events from July 15 to 17.

They didn’t leave anything out: sea swims, a beach clean, beach workout, a quiz night, drag night, an afternoon in the park, a display of LGBTQ+ books… you name it and it’s probably happening this weekend in Kerry.

Trans and Intersex Pride

Although Dublin Pride took place last month, there’s still one more march you can attend in the capital of Ireland this week. We’re talking about Trans and Intersex Pride on July 16, which calls all Trans, non-binary, intersex and cis people to join the protest.

Kicking off from the Garden of Remembrance, Trans folks and their allies will take the streets to fight for their bodily autonomy and better healthcare and call for an end to the transphobic and homophobic attacks that we recently witnessed on the island. Join the march and help expand their voice.

If you can’t attend the event in-person, fear not as GCN will be livestreaming it on our social media.

Dundalk Pride

If you’re looking for Pride events for your whole family, Dundalk is the place to be this week. Launching today, Dundalk Pride will host a series of age-friendly events, ranging from their Family Pride Day on Saturday, packed with music circus performers and a children’s area, to the exhibition History of Pride at the Louth County Museum.

And if you’re still in your teenage years and you’re looking to meet some other queer folks your age, be on the lookout for Youth Pride, an entire day dedicated to people aged 12 to 17.

Pride events in Ireland will continue even after this week, so check out our complete list here to know all about them. The team at GCN hope you stay safe and celebrate no matter where you are in Ireland! If we missed your Pride event let us know.