Pride of the Déise to celebrate fifth anniversary with week-long festival

Pride of the Déise has unveiled its exciting lineup for this year’s week-long festival, taking place from May 27 to June 2 in Waterford.

With over 30 diverse events on the programme, this year’s Pride promises something for everyone, celebrating LGBTQ+ lives with entertainment, history, culture, creativity, and joy.

The festival will include the eagerly anticipated Queer Vision Film Festival, spanning two nights to showcase some of the best of LGBTQ+ cinema. As a favourite since 2022, the Queer Vision Film Festival features amazing LGBTQ+ filmmakers from Ireland and attracts international submissions.

Other must-see events include Lash Out, a queer club night hosted by local drag artists Disgraceful Cabaret with its noughties-themed drag show Token Straight; an LGBTQ+ comedy night, Drag and Draw; and the 70s-themed Bród Ball featuring three DJs to conclude the bank holiday weekend.

This year also places special focus on promoting the Irish language, with events such as Queercal Cómhra, an LGBTQ+ Irish language conversational meet-up, and a category of Irish language films in the Queer Vision Film Festival.

The Pride of the Déise Youth Committee, supported by Waterford and South Tipperary Community Youth Services, has organised a range of youth-led events for 2024, where 10 to 24-year-olds across three different age groups can find their space in the community.

Events include a 70s-themed silent disco, Queer Film Screenings, and the annual Sunday Youth Takeover Party. Parents, guardians, and young people interested in these events can contact ChillOut at Manor Street Community Youth Services for more information.

Tia Weldon, a Pride of the Déise Youth Committee Member, commented: “I love that our festival has improved so much in the past few years to represent the interests and passions of young people in the community.”

Adam Pidgeon, another Committee Member, added: “I’ve been in the youth committee since its formation and I love how it gives space for young people to take part in Pride activities, as a lot of Pride events often involve alcohol.

‘It’s just been amazing to help make an event that helps a lot of young queer people be themselves!”

Both the youth and senior Pride of the Déise Committees have worked tirelessly over the past several months to curate an impressive schedule of events, ensuring that this year’s festival is a true celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride and culture.

The main celebrations will then kick off with The Block Party on Saturday, June 1, transforming O’Connell Street into a vibrant Pride Village. Other festival highlights include a Pride Picnic, an 18+ Drag and Draw event at the Gallery of Modern Art, an Open Stage (an all-ages open mic), a community Bród Brunch, LGBT+ history talks, and a youth-focused Bystander Intervention Workshop.

Amy O’Riordan, Chairperson of the Pride of the Déise Committee, said: “Pride is more than just a party – it’s a celebration of community, inclusivity, and a chance to remember how far we have come and how far we still need to go.

“June 2024 marks 50 years since the first Pride demonstration in Ireland called for the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Ireland, which took 19 years to change in Irish law. In addition to the Pride celebration, we are focused on creating spaces where community, creativity, and culture thrive,”O’Riordan added.

“Our festival highlights Queer history, celebrates the joy and diverse talents of our community, and promotes health and community safety initiatives.

“By embracing our past, nurturing our creativity, and prioritising the well-being of our community, we want Pride of the Déise to be not only a fantastic festival but a beacon of empowerment and unity for the community in Waterford.”

Most events are free, but booking is recommended to avoid disappointment! For more information and the latest updates, visit Pride of the Déise’s website or follow them on social media.