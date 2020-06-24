Primary School children share their Pride with Different Families Same Love competition

As part of Dublin Pride week celebrations, the fantastic team at INTO are announcing the winners of the wonderful Different Families, Same Love primary schools competition. The competition invited children and their families to get creative while celebrating the diversity of all peoples and families in our communities.

The INTO LGBT+ Teachers’ Group will showcase the worthy winners during a week-long campaign. Sean Hegarty from INTO shared, “We are proud to report that Ireland’s children are wonderfully caring, compassionate and LGBT+ inclusive. We are truly proud of these children, of their teachers and of their families too.

“Throughout Dublin Pride week we are proudly sharing all of the Different Families, Same Love Competition winners on our social media pages using the #DifferentFamiliesSameLove hashtag.” All of the winners will receive vouchers generously donated by Smyth’s Toys.

This is the fourth year the Different Families, Same Love competition has been held and they deservedly won the ‘Event of the Year’ Award at the 2020 GALAS National LGBT+ Awards earlier this year.

Today we’re showcasing our Family 2nd Place winner – the Hearne Jackman family from @WaterfordETNS. The judges loved the puppet theatre made from recycled materials as well as the beautiful message of the stop motion animation. #differentfamiliessamelove #Pride2020 @DublinPride pic.twitter.com/Swb9lHwS2b — INTO LGBT+ Teachers (@intolgbt) June 23, 2020

Cecilia Gavin from INTO added, “This competition has been a true celebration of diversity and inclusion in our primary schools. Competition entries, like our families, took many forms – artwork, comics, stories, poems, songs, videos and even puppet theatres! We were overwhelmed by the standard of this year’s entries. The feedback from parents, teachers and, most importantly, from children has been wonderful.

“We’re delighted to have winners this year from Mayo, Waterford, Kildare and Dublin. This week we will celebrate them and their fantastic creativity. Outside of the winners though, we commend each child who entered the competition.

“In sharing the message ‘Different Families, Same Love’, you have all contributed to creating a more equal, compassionate and caring Ireland. There’s no better way to mark Pride than with an LGBT+ inclusive family celebration like this!”