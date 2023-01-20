Crowds protest against UK's block of Scottish gender recognition bill

Crowds in the UK and abroad are demanding action in response to the government blocking Scotland's gender recognition bill.

News . Written by Nicole Lee.

A crowd of hundreds holding signs in support of trans rights protest the UK government blocking the gender recognition bill.
Image: Twitter @transradiouk

Crowds of trans activists and their allies are showing up in protest after the UK government blocked Scotland’s gender recognition bill from passing on Monday.

London Trans Pride organised a protest to “show solidarity for Scotland’s independence and autonomy” where people carrying trans rights signs marched down Downing Street to Waterloo.

During the protest, Nadia Whittome, MP for Nottingham East said, “The trans community is not collateral damage,” adding “We will win this fight”.

 

Scotland’s historic Gender Recognition Reform bill was passed in December 2022.

Under the new law, trans people would have been able to obtain a Gender Recognition Certificate and have their gender legally recognised without needing to provide a gender dysphoria medical diagnosis or submit proof of hormonal treatment.

Social Justice Minister, Shona Robison, described the legislation as “…an important step to creating a more equal Scotland,” much like marriage equality.

The bill was widely supported by the public. The Stonewall UK charity shared that 14,000 people wrote to their MPs in support of the bill during the Treat Trans People With Respect campaign.

The bill passed with a vote of 86 to 39 in Scotland’s Parliament, but in what has been called a shameful attack on trans rights, the UK government prevented the bill from becoming law by imposing an action that had never been used before, Section 35 of the 1998 Scotland Act.

First Minster of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, explained that there was no justification for blocking the democratically elected Scottish parliament from making their own decisions.

Activists continue to mobilise and protest across the UK to take action against the blocking of the gender recognition bill with more protests planned for the upcoming weekend.

Many LGBTQ+ activists will continue to fearlessly fight for trans rights. It’s clear that gender recognition legislation has substantial public support, but in response to the legislation and transphobia that they are enduring, some people are considering leaving the country.

