Crowds protest against UK's block of Scottish gender recognition bill

Crowds of trans activists and their allies are showing up in protest after the UK government blocked Scotland’s gender recognition bill from passing on Monday.

London Trans Pride organised a protest to “show solidarity for Scotland’s independence and autonomy” where people carrying trans rights signs marched down Downing Street to Waterloo.

During the protest, Nadia Whittome, MP for Nottingham East said, “The trans community is not collateral damage,” adding “We will win this fight”.

Trans protest tonight was loud and proud… nearly 3 hrs protesting outside Downing Street followed by an impromptu March to Waterloo. Videos to follow but here are some pictures pic.twitter.com/SImyA1LNdx — Trans Radio UK – Support Trans Kids (@transradiouk) January 18, 2023

Just after tonight’s London Trans Pride protest crossed the road to stand outside the gates to Downing Street. pic.twitter.com/TjpQ5yHNFZ — Alastair James (@MrAlastairJames) January 18, 2023

Scotland’s historic Gender Recognition Reform bill was passed in December 2022.

Under the new law, trans people would have been able to obtain a Gender Recognition Certificate and have their gender legally recognised without needing to provide a gender dysphoria medical diagnosis or submit proof of hormonal treatment.

Social Justice Minister, Shona Robison, described the legislation as “…an important step to creating a more equal Scotland,” much like marriage equality.

The bill was widely supported by the public. The Stonewall UK charity shared that 14,000 people wrote to their MPs in support of the bill during the Treat Trans People With Respect campaign.

The bill passed with a vote of 86 to 39 in Scotland’s Parliament, but in what has been called a shameful attack on trans rights, the UK government prevented the bill from becoming law by imposing an action that had never been used before, Section 35 of the 1998 Scotland Act.

First Minster of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, explained that there was no justification for blocking the democratically elected Scottish parliament from making their own decisions.

Activists continue to mobilise and protest across the UK to take action against the blocking of the gender recognition bill with more protests planned for the upcoming weekend.

And tomorrow at 11am Glasgow will too protest against the shameful and transphobic attempt by the UK Government to block the Scottish gender recognition reform. Meet-up point of the Rally for Trans Equality: Buchanan Steps 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍⚧️ https://t.co/A55A3aVxK6 — Guido Noto La Diega 🏳️‍🌈 (@guidonld) January 20, 2023

Are you organising a protest against Section 35 anywhere in the UK? Let us know and we'll share the details in this thread! Remember to organise Legal Observers, stewards and first aiders if you can. There is no obligation to notify the police for static protests. — Trans Activism UK (@TransActivismUK) January 19, 2023

Many LGBTQ+ activists will continue to fearlessly fight for trans rights. It’s clear that gender recognition legislation has substantial public support, but in response to the legislation and transphobia that they are enduring, some people are considering leaving the country.