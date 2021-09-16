Stunning LGBTQ+ cast to feature in 'Proud Family' reboot

While the original cast members of the beloved series are all set to reprise their Proud Family roles, the reboot will welcome a fabulous lineup of LGBTQ+ stars.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will include spectacular queer talent from big names such as Lil Nas X, Lena Waithe, Lizzo, Jane Lynch, and beauty guru Bretman Rock.

Guest stars for 'THE PROUD FAMILY: LOUDER AND PROUDER' has been revealed. The series premieres in 2022 on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/OyCeJcDe8s — Cartoon Crave (@thecartooncrave) September 15, 2021

While there are no details available yet on the characters that will be voiced by these LGBTQ+ icons, the queer community is waiting with bated breath to learn more about what’s ahead for the revival.

The trailblazing show, which originally aired on the Disney channel from 2001-2005, followed the adventures of Penny Proud (voiced by Kyla Pratt at age fourteen), her outlandish family, and her loyal crew.

We can expect all this and more, as the reboot will be brimming with fun new characters, including a gay couple played by Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto. This is fairly groundbreaking for the historically conservative company that is Disney, and the queer community is delighting in the LGBTQ+ representation, both in cast and characters.

The original hit animated series celebrated its 20th anniversary yesterday, September 15, which Disney marked by releasing a Proud Family featurette in which both original and joining cast members discuss their love of the show.

The video released on YouTube featured Tiffany Haddish, Kyla Pratt, EJ Johnson, Lena Waithe, Normani, Gabby Douglas, Asante Blackk, Keke Palmer, Tina Knowles, and Gabrielle Union.

What’s most striking about these micro-interviews is just how many of the stars were able to relate so wholeheartedly with the series, because it resembled their home life growing up.

As Normani said so succinctly in the featurette, “It’s literally what my household looked like,” while Gabrielle Union noted, “They’re a family not unlike my own; funny, complicated, but at the end of the day, it’s family over everything.”

The reboot, Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, is currently in production and will be launched in 2022 on Disney+, where the original series is currently available to stream.