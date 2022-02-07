Irish LGBTQ+ artist Púca releases stunning debut single

‘Man of the Hour’ is the debut single from Irish LGBTQ+ artist Púca. It’s a gorgeous pop ballad with a darker edge and we are here for it!

Though initially reluctant to the idea of recording and releasing, the artist from Kildare has finally decided that it’s time to showcase his work on music. This endeavour starts with ‘Man of the Hour’ and it will be completed with an EP later in 2022, with the support of the Arts Council.

here is the night I wrote man of the hour about a year ago. It’s so different now… @93ACRESmusic and I truly injected the divil into it . The new genre is farm house. It comes out at midnight! Give it a stream or share it witn someone who might like it. We live in an economy pic.twitter.com/JJ1KA02GCZ — Púca (@pucamusic) February 3, 2022

Púca explained that his debut single comes after years of struggle with his mental health and with figuring out his own identity as an LGBTQ+ man, two things that have been an integral, formative part of his songwriting and his experience as an artist.

He wrote ‘Man of the Hour’ last year and he describes it as “an introspective snapshot of feelings of inadequacy and fear – striving for unattainable perfection, or at the very least appearing like I’ve got it all figured out”. He considers this Man of the Hour a version of himself and a “way of satirising performative ideals of masculinity, and how fragile it often is”.

Man of the Hour is able to stream and buy everywhere! But it is especially available on Bandcamp https://t.co/rYbvqjnvg9 today is Bandcamp Friday: gorgeous gorgeous musicians get to keep 100% of their sales earnings pic.twitter.com/XdqK7psdYF — Púca (@pucamusic) February 4, 2022

The song is a pop track with a darker edge that Púca and his producer, 93 Acres, created by layering his vocal demo and bare piano at first and then adding new elements to create a very unusual soundscape. The artist explained that the song was “born of feelings of frustration, which cathartically turned into something wholly satisfying to create”.

Last year, Púca who is a fabulous full-time farmer had a chat with us and opened up about finding his happiness and being LGBTQ+ in a rural community.

Púca’s debut single is available here. What are you waiting for? Go listen to it!