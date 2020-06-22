RTÉ show Pulling With My Parents are looking for people tired of disastrous dates

No luck on the dating scene? Feeling like all those apps are leading you nowhere in your search for ‘The One’? Maybe Pulling With My Parents is the TV show for you!

The producers of the hugely entertaining RTÉ 2 show are looking for unlucky-in-love singletons willing to put their dating destinies in the hands of the people who know them best – their parents.

If you’re looking for love after lockdown, RTÉ are seeking people from all over Ireland, who are jaded with swiping, ghosting and disastrous dates, to give something new a try. Parental advice will be the way forward for (hopefully!) successful match-ups as modern dating methods will be put to the side as more old-fashioned tips will prevail.

But it won’t be just the younger romantics who will be learning a thing or two, parents will also get to see modern ways of dating, which might prove to be a little embarrassing…

The Pulling With My Parents team shared, “As well as a crash course in emojis, your parents will also try some more traditional ways to find a date. Will a small ad in the Farmer’s Journal be just the ticket? Is there plenty of talent at the GAA club or does one of the neighbours have a niece who could be ‘the one’?

“If you’re single and up for a laugh – or if your child’s love life is in need of some TLC – then email: [email protected] And even if your family don’t want to take part, we want to hear from people who think that they would be chosen by a mammy to go on a date with their beloved child!

If you want to apply, you will need to be over 18 years of age and living in Ireland. If your parent is camera shy, fear not – grandparents, aunts, uncles, step-parents, godparents are all welcome to take part. Filming with follow strict health and safety guidelines in line with Government and Industry advice.