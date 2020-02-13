‘Pulling with my Parents’ is back and looking for young singles to appear on the show

The unusual dating show ‘Pulling with my Parents’ is returning to RTÉ2 and is on the search for new daters who would be interested in making an appearance. The show is currently on the hunt for young singles of any sexual orientation who are willing to let their parents take over their love life in a bid to find that special someone that Mam approves of.

The premise of the show is that young people from across the country will place their dating-fate into the hands of their parents in an attempt to put an end to constant swiping on dating apps to no avail. Parents will be given a crash course in emojis and internet slang in order to easier navigate the new world of online dating, as well as of course utilising many of their own, more traditional, dating tips and tricks.

The series delves deep into the generational gap surrounding romance and dating in a fun and light-hearted way. The bringing together of such differing perspectives is both chaotically hilarious as well as heart-warming and sincere at times.

One moment from the last series of the show that had viewers both creasing with laughter and cringing in second-hand embarrassment at home was when Conor, one of the singles on the show, tried to explain the concept of vers, top and bottom to his befuddled mother and her extremely amused partner.

If this sounds like something you’d be into, send an email to [email protected] explaining why you and your parents are right for the show. Remember you must be over 18 and living in Ireland and despite the show’s title, grandparents, aunts, uncles, step-parents and single parents are also welcome to participate!

The first series of ‘Pulling with my Parents’ is available now to watch online for free on the RTÉ player.