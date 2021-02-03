WATCH: Pussy Riot release music video for their rebel anthem 'RAGE'

Russian art collective Pussy Riot have released a music video for their new single ‘RAGE’ following nationwide anti-Putin protests.

Written by Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova and Chris Greatii, ‘RAGE’ acts as a powerful and rebellious anthem calling out Russian authorities. The music video, filmed in February 2020, makes its debut, declaring, “We’re getting stronger and it makes you angry,” amid protests over the arrest of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

In the YouTube description section and on Twitter, Pussy Riot wrote, “We demand the release of a Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, Pussy Riot’s Masha Alekhina, and all political prisoners, we ask the police to stop beating the protesters and stand together with us, we ask Putin and his team to leave the Kremlin ASAP.”

On Saturday, 23 January, an unprecedented number of people took part in massive protests calling for Navalny’s release across at least 109 Russian cities. The ‘RAGE’ music video was released days after three members of Pussy Riot were arrested during these demonstrations.

Navalny is sent to jail for 2 years & 8 months. Another Pussy Riot member Lucy Shtein is just arrested and faces 2 years in jail now. The police violently beats the protesters on the streets of Russia.#FreeNavalny #FreePussyRiot SHARE OUR RAGE: https://t.co/1QS70AyK0u pic.twitter.com/oK3NZRi9Wb — 𝖕𝖚𝖘𝖘𝖞 𝖗𝖎𝖔𝖙 (@pussyrrriot) February 2, 2021

A 53 year-old protestor in Moscow told Reuters at the time, “I’m tired of being afraid. I haven’t just turned up for myself and Navalny, but for my son, because there is no future in this country.”

One protestor told BBC News that “Russia has been turned into a prison camp.”

Further highlighting the current political and social climate in Russia, ‘RAGE’ contains various references to police brutality as well as the public’s growing opposition to Russian authorities. One line reads, “Police baton on my ribs / I’m singing with blood today.”

Pussy Riot also reveal that they were accused of creating ‘gay propaganda’ while filming in St. Petersburg. At the end of the video, a clip shows a police officer interrogating the group, who further alleged that authorities cut off electricity and heating and detained 13 of those involved in production.

Watch the new music video for ‘RAGE’ by Pussy Riot below: