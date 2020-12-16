Meet the 12 sickening new queens ready to take Drag Race UK season 2 by storm

The long awaited cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 have been revealed and they are ready to reign the house down.

After filming was put on hold in March due to COVID-19 restrictions, Drag Race fans can now rejoice as the BBC and World of Wonder have unveiled the 12 fierce new fabulous queens for the new year.

Santa called and said you can have one present early. The first episode of #DragRaceUK series two lands on @bbciplayer on January 14th at 7PM. pic.twitter.com/yWr5G5zvmt — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) December 15, 2020

Running across 10 weeks, Drag Race UK season 2 will see the return of RuPaul and Michelle Visage alongside comedy legends Graham Norton and Alan Carr, who are joining the panel on a rotational basis similar to season one. Two of the guest judges have been confirmed, which includes Vicar of Dibley icon, Dawn French, and the incredible Gemma Collins.

If that wasn’t enough to be excited about, Drag Race UK features a very special episode uncovering how each queen spent their time in lockdown. This will be a fascinating approach for the show as it goes beyond the werkroom and gives fans a more in-depth look at the queens’ everyday lives.

As an added bonus, Drag Race UK season two will coincide with the release of Drag Race US season 13, which was recently confirmed to premiere 1 January. So this Ru Year will be taking off with a bang.

Let’s meet the fierce queens ready to sashay into Drag Race UK:

Veronica Green

A Lanchasire lass in London who’s definitely not green with envy. Veronica will be bringing her all to the competition as a skilled singer, even teasing some operatic vocals to get excited about.

Tia Kofi

Time to spill the Tia…

I'M ON DRAG RACE!!!! AAAAAAH!!! 🧡☕ https://t.co/ffTNJIJU7t — Tia Kofi (@TiaKofi) December 16, 2020

The Queen of Clapham is ready to rule Drag Race UK season 2. The glamorous geek Tia Kofi plans on keeping old school drag alive with glamour, live singing and a whole lot of campy fun.

Tayce

need to put this look back on and take some proper pics 🔪 pic.twitter.com/cmZRW7xjzo — TAYCE (@its_tayce) December 14, 2020

The unstoppable dancing diva Tayce has come to whip and strut her way to the top. Channeling powerful femme fatales, she’s ready to take on the competition. She said, “I’m doing this for Wales, for my parents and my family. I’m doing it for all those little buggers who have looked at me and thought I was an absolute freak. I’m doing it for myself. I’m doing it for Gavin and Stacey!”

Sister Sister

Look mum I’m on the telly! https://t.co/E3Kup6BnJk — Sister Sister (@bluecirclebabe) December 16, 2020

The queen of dry comedy, Sister Sister, has come ready to serve looks galore. She revealed her ace card in taking on the competition, “I have personality in abundance and that’s one way to keep the cameras on you at all times.”

Lawrence Chaney

This queen claims to be everything people expect from a Scottish person and so much more, including Irn-Bru and caramel wafers. She will enter the competition hoping to showcase that a “big diva” can be fierce and wear high-fashion.

Joe Black

Oh bloody hell. Thanks for the love everyone. This is intense! Some credits where credits are due! Dress by Magdelene Celeste. Gauntlets and neckpiece by Below the Belt! And hair by Dan Chapman. I couldn’t look like the spooky old tart I do without their talents!! pic.twitter.com/9ag4Q6qaZu — Joe Black (@misterjoeblack) December 16, 2020

Joe Black makes Drag Race herstory as the first queen from Brighton. He brings a unique style to the new season, blending harsh and strange with an enticing edge. The queen described himself with: “Imagine you’ve found yourself in some seedy 1920’s Berlin cabaret joint where we will have a dark, delicious and deviant time. I bring all the wonky eyebrows and eyeshadow of the traditional seaside drag with a bit of haunted glamour.”

Ginny Lemon

The self-titled drag troll Ginny Lemon will be bringing an unstoppable energy and charm to the werkroom. They shared what audience members can expect, “I’m a fabulous singer and I can do everything. And, an absolute bullshitter as well.”

Ellie Diamond

🦋🧚‍♂️QUEEN OF THE FAIRIES🧚‍♂️🦋

–

With just a little pixie dust and thinking some happy thoughts, ellie transformed into the regal queen of the fairiesButterflies dance around her as she graces the forest with her beauty✨ pic.twitter.com/5kIfPoK6ad — Ellie diamond (@elliediamond101) November 30, 2020

Another Scottish queen, Drag Race UK season 2 is definitely treating fans. With a sweet-as-cotton-candy attitude and rainbow outlook, Ellie Diamond will slay the competition with kindness. She said, “I would describe my drag as a cartoon character that has come to life.”

Cherry Valentine

citrust and believe this look was FRAGRANT! 🍊 pic.twitter.com/8SsSNING2z — Cherry Valentine (@TheCValentine) December 9, 2020

Despite having less than a year’s experience to her name, Cherry Valentine showcases a fierce eye for turning looks as a rising club kid. She said, “I’ve worked hard at my drag, and I’m really proud of myself for throwing everything into the application process and making it through to this amazing platform.”

Bimini

Loved this shoot for Gucci glitch x unconventional beauty last year 💓 pic.twitter.com/XpfdmqQiBI — BIMINI! (@biminibabes) December 8, 2020

The bendiest queen from East London may only have started drag very recently but she will Russian cancan her way to the top like no other. Plus she apparently slays an oat milk performance with a strong vegan message.

Asttina Mandella

Asttina Mandella seems set to become the lip sync assassin of this season with her training in ballet, tap, contemporary, Latin, hip-hop, as well as funk and street. This all-round powerhouse has also performed for legendary artists such as Little Mix, Kanye West, Pussycat Dolls, Melanie C and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

A’Whora

Serving model behaviour, A’Whora brings stunning looks and her talents as a seamstress to Drag Race UK season 2. Speaking about her inspirations, she shared, “I love the idea of being sinister, I want to walk into the room with presence.”

Well, all we can say is, “Roll on 2021!”