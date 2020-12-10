Drag Race season 13 marks historic moment for show as first transmasc performer enters the competition

Celebrity makeup artist Gottmik makes Drag Race history as the show welcomes their first ever transmasc performer in season 13.

After the wig snatch that was the season 13 trailer leaking, World of Wonder followed up by releasing an official Meet the Queens as well as first look at the new season. RuPaul announced, “In a world full of shade, we all shine through.”

Ringing in the Ru year, Drag Race season 13 will be premiering on January 1, kicking off a jam packed 2021 for the franchise. In the first look trailer, it declares, “These queens will break the mould by spreading posivi-tea and unity.”

Season 13 definitely seems set on breaking the mould as the show welcomes their first transmasc performer. This landmark moment follows years of fans calling for the inclusion of trans performers and drag kings into the competition.

Gottmik has become the second out trans performer to appear on Drag Race following the wonderful Peppermint. The Los Angeles based queen shared in their Meet the Queens video, “I need to be the first trans winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, period.”

The celebrity makeup artist has previously put Lil Nas X in Nicki Minaj drag for Halloween as well as worked with Paris Hilton, Kim Petras, Heidi Klum and many more. Their appearance on the show will definitely be one to watch out for.

Let’s meet the other 12 performers who are competing to become the Queen of 2021:

Denali

All bow for the reigning ice queen of Chicago. Bringing an impressive background in professional ice skating and acrobatics, Denali seems ready to freeze the competition and bring a winter wonderland extravaganza to the runway.

Elliot with 2 T’s

As a Las Vegas showgirl, Elliot knows how to stand out among a crowd. In her Meet the Queens video, she shares, “The first thing people associate with me in drag is a blonde dancer who can kick herself in the face.”

Elliot is ready for the competition and with high kicks galore, the other performers might just be outdanced.

Joey Jay

The self-titled ‘Lipstick Lesbian of Phoenix’ Joey Jay has a fierce look and even fiercer determination to win the crown. Their drag unleashes a powerhouse of dance moves and rhinestones. Will the other performers be able to handle this realness?

Kahmora Hall

Get ready to be schooled on what luxury really means cause Chicago’s premiere Mackie Doll Kahmora Hall will be strutting into the Werkroom. She knows how to serve looks and delivers style for the Gods. The competition will be left shook from her elegance.

Kandy Muse

Hailing from the House of Aja, the ‘bad and bougie’ Dominican doll from New York knows how to snatch that limelight. After winning Brooklyn Drag Queen of the Year, she now has her sights set on a bigger crown.

LaLa Ri

Atlanta born entertainer LaLa Ri will definitely win over fan’s hearts with her wonderful charm. She will be bringing a mix of sass and class to Drag Race season 13.

Olivia Lux

With an old Hollywood style and background in musical theater, Lux dazzles with a charismatic stage presence. This diva with a heart of gold seems set on having lux on her side throughout the competition.

Rosé

Fill up those glasses cause Drag Race season 13 will be sipping on Rosé. As a member of girl group Stephanie’s Child alongside season 12’s Jan, she has the singing and dancing capabilities to go all the way.

Symone

Described as the Ebony Enchantress, Symone looks set to cast a fabulous spell over fan’s with her personality and jaw-dropping looks. She will also be the first queen hailing from Arkansas to appear on the show.

Tamisha Iman

Mother has arrived! After forming her own dynasty, the legendary Tamisha Iman joins Drag Race season 13 with impressive sewing skills and looks. All her garments were self-made so expect stunning gowns across the board.

Tina Burner

The stage has been left ablaze after Tina Burner makes her appearance. From boys bands to Drag Race, all eyes are on Burner when she starts performing. This reigning National Miss Comedy Queen 2019 will be heating up the competition.

Utica Queen

Wonderland will be getting a whole lot more wonderful with the arrival of Utica Queen. Identifying as the wacky, wavy, inflatable arm tube queen, she will be bringing kookiness and pop-art drag to the Werkroom.