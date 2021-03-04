Here are the queens we would love to see on Queen of the Universe

In an upcoming TV show, drag superstars from around the world will compete in a Eurovision–style singing contest for the grand title of Ultimate Queen of the Universe.

According to a description, the new show promises, “In a singing competition like no other, drag queens from all around the world compete to see who is Queen of The Universe. High heels, high octaves, high competition – this drag queen singing competition will blow your wig off.”

As the dust settles from this initial bombshell of an announcement, Queen of the Universe appears to exist outside the Drag Race queendom. However, due to being produced by the same company, World of Wonder, it’s not safe to rule out RuPaul popping up on the judging panel or queens from the many spinoffs making a grand Ruturn.

With all that in mind, here are some of the international drag talent we would like to see in the show:

Davina de Campo

Finishing as runner-up in Drag Race UK season one, Davina de Campo has been booked and busy ever since. Most recently, they participated in Isolation Song Contest, representing Australia.

Veda

One of Ireland’s most adored drag queens, VEDA would be a stunning addition to an international singing competition. While bringing an edgy aesthetic combined with emotion fuelled performances.

Azis

Azis is a Bulgarian pop-folk singer known for, among other things, his atypical gender expression and his flamboyant persona. Azis performed alongside Mariana Popova in the Semi-Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2006 with the song Let Me Cry so Queens of the Universe would not be his first rodeo.

Pablo Vittar

The most successful drag singer on the planet, the other contestants may pack their bags if Pablo Vittar shows up.

Conchita Wurst

Another potential Queens of the Universe heavyweight, Conchita Wurst won the Eurovision Song contest in 2014 with her song ‘Rise Like a Phoenix’.

Jinkx Monsoon

Following her season five-win, Jinkx Monsoon has gone on to have a successful music career and it’s safe to say she would have other Queens shaking in their heels if she was a contestant.

Верка Сердючка

Andriy Mykhailovych Danylko, better known as his drag character Verka Serduchka, is a Ukrainian comedian and pop and dance singer. In the role of Serduchka, he represented Ukraine in the Eurovision Song Contest 2007 and finished in second place. In his career Serduchka has sold over 600,000 records in Ukraine. He would be a force to be reckoned with on Queens of the Universe.

Courtney Act

The first of the singing sensations from the Drag Race US Season Six final, Courtney Act could definitely sweep up a singing competition.

Honey Mahogany

While Honey didn’t get much screen time on Drag Race, she proved she has a strong vocal range and deserves a stage that recognises her talents.

Avoca Reaction

Ireland’s premiere non-binary drag entity Avoca Reaction has one of the best vocals of a drag performer IMO. Avoca was featured in Ireland’s 2020 Eurovision entry so they’re already familiar with such a global stage.

Kennedy Davenport

Another under-appreciated queen who has an amazing singing voice. We would love to see her combine her singing with her legendary dance moves.

Miss Geena

Miss Geena is the stage name of Geena Cavill, a New Zealand-based drag queen best known for being a contestant on House of Drag Season 2. Geena, previously known as Patty(Boy) is a performance artist and musician living in New Zealand.

Ginger Minj

Highly regarded as one of the singers of the Drag Race US family, Ginger Minj has delivered a number of flawless vocal performances.

Trixie Mattel

While Trixie Mattel didn’t do so well on her season of Drag Race, she has gone onto have one of the most successful singing careers of all drag queens, but would her unique country and western style appeal to the masses in a global singing competition?

Adore

The season six finalist has had much success with her singing career post Drag Race but has the queen sworn off competitions after All Stars 2?

Ariana Grindr

Another of Ireland’s greatest live drag talents, Ariana Grindr is no stranger to a talent competition having won Victoria Secret and Davina Devine’s Queens of Captivity.

Stephanie’s Child

Stephanie’s Child is the name of their girl group, and assembled just over a year ago, the threesome has already taken NYC and the world by storm. The beautiful daughters of Stephanie include Jansport, Rosé, and Lagoona Bloo.

Arianda Sodi

Arianda Sodi Miranda is the stage name of Ariel Cerda, a Chilean drag queen best known for competing on the first and second season of The Switch, the Chilean version of Drag Race.

This list is by no means definitive, let us know which Drag performer you would love to see on Queen of the Universe.