Queer and alternative happenings this March and beyond

Your calendar will be full to the brim with queer and alternative happenings right across the country this March and beyond.

March 4: ACTing on well being: Supporting mental health among LGBT+ members

Facilitated by Dr Santiago Garcia-Guerrero, these are free workshops offered by Teach Solais and Amach LGBT which will provide a space for participants to reflect on difficulties that may be affecting their well-being and practice some psychological coping techniques.



For further information, please contact Helen on 089 4132756 or email [email protected]

March 10: SWAI x QAI Queer Pub Quiz

Join Queer Action Ireland (QAI) and Sex Works Alliance (SWAI) in Pantibar on Tuesday, March 10 for a quiz MC’d by Panti herself, where you can put your quiz skills to the test and have some fun, as well as help raise much-needed funds.

All monies raised will go to the good people at Sex Workers Alliance Ireland, helping them to continue the fight to centre sex workers’ voices in the upcoming legislative review.

Teams of 4 people per table, €40 per table. Tickets on Eventbrite.

March 18: Intersex 101

ShoutOut presents Intersex 101: Learn what it means to be Intersex, the community, and the rights movement from Intersex activists.

One of the goals of ShoutOut as an organisation is to tackle the lack of information and the misinformation about Intersex folks among the public. Intersex folks are rarely talked about at LGBT+ rallies and events, despite the human rights of Intersex people being violated on a daily basis.

This talk will take you through the basics of being Intersex, the community, and the rights movement. The talk will be delivered by Intersex activists. Show up with nothing but your enthusiasm. Questions can be directed to Bella at [email protected].

Please note this venue is fully accessible. Tickets are on a donation basis, any donation is appreciated and will go directly to ShoutOut. Register now on Eventbrite.

March 28: Club Gass Galway Pride Fundraiser

Club Gass are delighted to be bringing Galway a fundraising night for two LGBT+ groups in Galway; Galway Pride and Teach Solais. We have an exciting year in Galway this year with it being European capital of culture and Galway Pride will be one of the best yet, happening from August 10-17 with Club Gass’ annual Pride Party happening on Saturday, August 15.

Teach Solais, Galway’s LGBT+ resource centre has done some amazing work in the community this year and we hope to see them continue to bring support services to LGBT+ people of the west.

So come join the gang on March 28 for a night of fundraising as they support these wonderful groups with music by GASS fave DJ John and DJ Dizzy. As always, the gorgeous Kiki St. Clair will be on hand with her drag troop to bring you the best drag show in town.

April 12: Cabaret Amazing Show hosted by Phil T Gorgeous

In McHugh’s Venue, Drogheda on Sunday, April 12, Phil T Gorgeous will host a fantastic night of comedy, drag and music with an extravaganza of talent featuring Therese Cahill, drag queen Poison Ivy and an act performed by Witchin’. Tickets available now on Eventbrite.

LINC Skydive Fundraiser

Tick something off the bucket list and have the experience of a lifetime all for a good cause. Jump from the skies and raise funds for the wonderful folk at LINC. If you would like to take part, collect a sponsor card from LINC by March 5.

Green Carnations

Queer Writers of Ireland is now accepting submissions for its first poetry collection, intended to debut and showcase the verse of the next generation of queer Irish poets. There are no guidelines or restrictions for the poems, as long as they fit within the six allotted pages. The book will be printed in a single small run, with copies being sent out for review, and payment will be in the form of twenty contributor copies to the ten successful applicants. Copyright will remain with the authors.

The first page of the submissions will be a biography, including date of birth, a passport-sized photograph and an introduction to the work. Poets who would like to have their work included anonymously may use a pseudonym and an artistic representation of themselves, for which they own the copyright, in place of their name and photograph. The subsequent poems should take up no more than six pages and each should be in individual files. All files should be in Word documents, barring the photograph which should be a PNG.

Those interested should send their documents to John Ennis, Publisher and Editor, at [email protected]. All submissions will be acknowledged. Authors chosen will be written to within six weeks of the closing date.

Submissions close on April 15.

BeLonG To Volunteer Drive

BeLonG To is looking for enthusiastic, reliable and fun volunteers to work with LGBT+ young people. Volunteers are needed to commit to between four and six hours per month to support Dublin based youth groups.

This is a great opportunity to work alongside a team of Youth Workers in engaging young people in the programme of activities. For more information visit www.belongto.org/volunteer.

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, ‘Blazing a Trail: Lives and Legacies of Irish Diaspora Women’ exhibition

Due to popular demand, this fantastic exhibition about the stories of pioneering Irish women has returned to EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum. On Sunday, March 8, there were will be curated tours at 11am, 1pm and 3pm. Tickets for the tours can be found over at https://epicchq.com/international-womens-day-herstory-irelands-epic-women-rebels-and-revolutionaries-tours/.

In celebration and commemoration of International Women’s Day, there will be a special Panel Discussion on the day at 2pm led by the historian Dr Angela Byrne. The session will focus on transnational Irish women throughout history and their campaigns for gender equality. The day is dedicated to honouring the legacies of women from the 19th and 20th centuries who traveled away from Ireland and blazed groundbreaking trails for future generations.

For anyone who would like to attend the Panel Discussion, you can grab your tickets here.