Ireland Drag Race Fans Facebook group is the gift that keeps on giving

Last year, GCN wrote about the Ireland Drag Race Fans Facebook group, a hilarious page where fans of the popular show can share memes and commentary on the latest episodes, often containing an Irish twist. The format is similar to that of Ireland Simpsons Fans which one of the group’s founders, James Mitchell, previously told GCN inspired the creation of the Drag Race version.

Since last year, the group has only grown in popularity with more and more memes being created and posted every day, girl you better watch out in case they me-me your ass!

The memes curated by members of the group often transcend the happenings on the show itself, with many poking fun at the political climate both here at home and abroad, Brexit of course being a hot topic last year.

As well as plenty of poking fun at politics at home as well!

And although the group often discusses Drag Race tea and drama surrounding queens…

And even worldwide news…

Their speciality is Irish specific Drag Race memes!

Within this there is also an even smaller niche of endless memes about The George and Gay Spar.

Ireland Drag Race fans is a closed group, so if you want to get in on the fun you first have to agree to certain guidelines, including agreeing to not post any spoilers until 24 hours after the episode has aired. Anyone who does in fact post spoilers before the deadline, will be booted!

As well as this, before being allowed to join the group, potential members will be asked some very important security questions to ensure that they are not a robot, a spam account or Serena Cha Cha before being granted entry to the exclusive community which describes itself as “the memes of Ireland Simpsons Fans, but with Drag Race, and without the heterosexuals complaining about ‘not getting it’”.

If you would like to join the group head over to their Facebook page! Everyone is welcome.

Except of course, Serena Cha Cha.