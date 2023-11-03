Knockout queer high-school comedy Bottoms lands in Irish cinemas

It’s time. After months of waiting, Bottoms has finally landed in Irish cinemas. Officially released today, November 3, gaggles of LGBTQ+ film fans are expected to fill the seats of the nation’s screens to indulge in this knockout queer comedy.

Starring the hilarious tag team of Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri as PJ and Josie respectively, Bottoms follows the two high-schoolers as they set up a fight club in an attempt to lose their virginities to cheerleaders. Although at first the plan seems unlikely to succeed, their new extracurricular group soon gains traction with some of the most popular girls joining and beating each other up in the name of self-defence.

While all appears to be going swimmingly as romances and friendships blossom, PJ and Josie find themselves in over their heads and in need of a way out before their lies and secrets are exposed.

#BottomsMovie is the best reviewed comedy of the year! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

grab your fight club and see the film critics are calling “wildly brilliant” and “audacious.”

now playing only in theaters! get tix: https://t.co/qfyX974WAr pic.twitter.com/RIWas7pj8R — Bottoms (@bottomsmovie) August 31, 2023

Following its international screenings earlier in the year, Bottoms has already solidified itself as an instant classic, currently boasting a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Its success comes as no surprise, really, what with a cast and crew of talented queer favourites.

The picture is directed by Emma Seligman, known largely for her work on Shiva Baby. The 28-year-old filmmaker wrote the Bottoms script alongside leading actor Sennott, who also starred in her previous feature, as well as the A24 LGBTQ+ comedy-horror Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Meanwhile, Ayo Edebiri is quickly becoming one of the hottest names in Hollywood, thanks to her work in The Bear, Abbott Elementary and Big Mouth, among others. She and Rachel have been partners in crime since long before Bottoms, and their chemistry on screen is nothing short of magnetic.

Other exciting names in the cast list include Ruby Cruz, Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber, Nicholas Galitzine, Marshawn Lynch and more, who each deliver compelling and hilarious performances throughout the movie. If that weren’t enough, the soundtrack comes courtesy of Charli XCX and Leo Birenberg, with songs from King Princess, Avril Lavigne and Bonnie Tyler all featuring.

Simply put, Bottoms is the queer coming-of-age comedy that the community has always needed. With dark humour, over-the-top satire and heartwarming themes of queer friendship and love, the film certainly packs a punch.

Don’t miss out on a bloody good time – catch Bottoms in Irish cinemas now!