5 unmissable queer events coming to Dublin this spring

As the days get longer and spirits get higher, what better way to welcome the spring season than with some fabulous queer events? Below is just a handful of the many happenings in Dublin over the next few months, including theatre, concerts, art and more.

Bealtaine Babes

Coming to All My Friends this spring, Bealtaine Babes is an art exhibition from Gabriel Marques, Hazel Coonagh, Gerry Lee and Áine Macken. Drawing inspiration from old Irish legends and songs, the artists give familiar mythical tales a contemporary queer twist in preparation for the beginning of summer. Check out the fantastic works at the grand opening at the Meath Street pub on April 4 at 7pm.

Piglet

Presented at The New Theatre from April 18-22, Piglet follows Mercy Munroe, who, after having a breakdown in a Gender Studies class, spends her days as a waitress in Offaly, constantly thinking about revenge and her ex-girlfriend. The play by Ultan Pringle is a story of obsession, violence, loss and… fish and chips, with tickets on sale now!

International Gay Dublin Theatre Festival

The International Gay Dublin Theatre Festival returns in 2023 with a fabulous line-up of 24 works. Taking over the capital city from May 1-14, there is something to suit everyone’s tastes with the full programme officially live.

Highlights include Wasteman, the one-person show by Joe Leather, having its Irish premiere at DV8 Bar & Venue on the festival’s opening day. The production follows a bin-man who dreams of being a drag queen, and has already received two West End ‘Offie’ nominations following its sell-out run in London.

The Rose Tattoo

Reset in a modern Irish Traveller context, The Rose Tattoo by Tennessee Williams addresses themes of culture, faith, rights to education and bodily autonomy. Actors and musicians from Traveller and non-Traveller backgrounds make up the cast, led by the award-winning Denise McCormack. The play will show in The Depot at The Complex, Dublin, from May 9-20.

🚨NEW SHOW ALERT🚨 🌹The Rose Tattoo🌹 by Tennessee Williams in a new translation by Vanessa Fielding and Catherine Joyce Starring the award winning Denise McCormack @denisemcactress LINK BELOW FOR TICKETS & MORE INFO⬇️https://t.co/R1lgwQBflN pic.twitter.com/eyp6291Cl5 — The Complex Dublin (@ComplexDublin) February 20, 2023

Deli Girls

New York dance-punk group, Deli Girls, are coming to Dublin for their first-ever Irish headline show. Known for their hardcore moshpits, fund-raving efforts and queer freak values, crowds can expect an electric atmosphere at this unmissable night. Taking over The Workman’s Cellar on May 24, this will be the first gig of Deli Girls’ European and UK tour.

Bonus: TRANS-FUSION

Although happening later this summer, we simply couldn’t leave TRANS-FUSION off this list. The award-winning festival returns in 2023 for an eight-day programme celebrating the trans community in Ireland. Running in CHQ Dublin from July 1-8, organisers promise a captivating, dazzling and joyful occasion.

Great to see @arts_trans back for this year. It’s always such an uplifting and wonderful event https://t.co/8MfYk4dzY4 — Sara R Phillips (@sararphillips) March 16, 2023

That caps off our list of some of the queer events to look forward to this spring and summer! If we missed yours, simply get in touch at [email protected].