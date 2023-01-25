11 amazingly queer events you can't miss this February

It feels like we wished each other a happy new year just yesterday and yet, January is almost over already. With how fast time is passing this year, we thought we’d give you a chance to plan ahead. So take a deep breath and dive into this list of awesome queer events happening this February on the island.

IMBOLC by Mother

Our fave queer club is hosting their biggest bank holiday Sunday party on February 5 to celebrate the Mother Saint of Ireland, St. Brigid. The awesome Claire Beck will join the Mother DJs in Lost Lane for an amazing night of queer dancing. Grab your tickets here to mark the beginning of spring in true queer style.

Queer Speed Dating at Token

Not ready to face Valentine’s Day yet? Don’t give up just yet, February has three pre-Valentine Queer Speed Dating events in store for you. Dublin drag queen Maura Darragh will entertain the crowd at Token with music, comedy and a special performance while each participant will have their “seven-minutes in heaven” chat-focused speed dates. Check out the dedicated nights here!

The Early Works of Cheryl Dunye at Project Arts Centre

If you’re looking for a more art-focused type of entertainment, you shouldn’t miss Ireland’s first screening of the early works of black lesbian director Cheryl Dunye. On February 4, aime and the Project Arts Centre invite you to watch these innovative short films that the creator herself has described as “a mix of film, video, friends, and a lot of heart”. You can find more info on the film here.

Death Drop at the Gaiety Theatre

After selling out on their Ireland and UK tour, drag murder mystery sensation Death Drop is back in Dublin with the brand new show Death Drop: Back in the Habit. From January 31 to February 4, don’t miss these amazing nights of murder mystery comedy with legendary star of RuPaul’s Drag Race Cheryl Hole and drag king superstar LoUis CYfer. The show is sure to provide plenty of laughter and entertainment, so check out the event here.

Myst Milano at the Workman’s Club

A multidisciplinary artist and advocate, Myst Milano is coming to the Workman’s Club in Dublin this February 2, accompanied by special guest DJ Bull Horris. Their music is a blend of different genres and an exploration of themes like love, sexuality, dissatisfaction, police brutality and discomfort. Don’t miss this gig and check out to get some tickets here.

Unguarded by Anthony Kinahan

For folks who are in Dundalk or don’t mind the drive there, there are a couple of nights filled with amazing performances by actor Anthony Kinahan, who will present his one-man show Unguarded at the An Táin Arts Centre on February 3 and 4. It’s a touching new drama about the challenges posed by the lack of regulation on surrogacy in Ireland for LGBTQ+ families. Read more about the actor here.

Valentine’s Gay by Acting Out

Another one of the unmissable queer events that this February has in store for you is Acting Out’s latest show Valentine’s Gay. A show full of short plays and sketches that takes a comical look at romance, Valentine’s Gay will be brought to two of our favourite queer locations in Dublin, Outhouse and All My Friends. Want to know more about this? Check it out here.

Artist talk with Bassam Al-Sabah

With his new exhibition IT’S DANGEROUS TO GO ALONE! TAKE THIS open until March 5, artist Bassam Al-Sabah explores how selfhood and queer possibility intersect. Al-Sabah will give an Artist Talk about his work on February 9 at The Douglas Hyde. Find more info here.

The Outing Festival at Dromoland Hotel

We swear we’re not trying to put pressure on you about Valentine’s Day but this is a list of queer events happening in February, so… there have to be some! This year, the Outing Festival is celebrating 10 years of bringing people together with an entire weekend of queer love. Check out their weekend hotel packages at this link.

Making his debut at The Outing Festival 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️Valentines Weekend ❤ 10th-12th Feb 2023 Clare born star & London cabaret scene regular, flying in from Japan, The Piano playing, pop song singing, big dickie-bow wearing the fabulous @MarkTCox https://t.co/F7d3IUSfSE @Failte_Ireland pic.twitter.com/AkN8wuNls5 — The Outing Festival (@TheOutingFest) January 20, 2023

Pagan Rock Drag King Cabaret by Jezebel Jocks

The super talented Jezebel Jocks are bringing their brand new show Pagan Rock Drag King Cabaret at the Galway Rowing Club on February 4. With their fabulous lineup of drag performers, they are sure to entertain the audience and give them the best possible celebration of Imbolg ever. Grab your tickets here.

Betty Who at the Button Factory

Australian-American queer pop star Betty Who will headline a show at the Button Factory this February 5. The pop majesty will be accompanied by our beloved Mother DJs, so don’t miss your chance for a night of awesome music and get your tickets here.

Now that you’ve reached the end of our list, all that is left for you to do is answer the question: how many of these superb events are you going to attend?