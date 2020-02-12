Here are all the queer events happening this Valentine's (ish) Day

Valentine’s Day. Some love it, some hate it. Whichever way you feel about it, there are some really cool queer events happening this Valentine’s Day, some celebrating the love and the best of the rest!

Witchy Wednesday at The George: Strictly Pole Dancing Valentine Special

Tonight, Veda Lady brings her famous pole show to spice up Valentines week at The George.

Grab a good spot this is a show never to be missed. Free entry all night.

Wednesday, February 12. Showtime 11ish.

LGBT History Month Dander & Write

Dander from the Belfast LGBT Centre to Writer’s Square with Richard O’Leary of the LGBT Heritage Project and Dean Lee of the Rainbow Project’s Outwrite Creative writing group as they share stories from their gay streets of Belfast in the ’80s and ’90s. The return short walk to the centre will be done in silence as you gather inspiration from your own personal reflections or street observations and put pen to paper in the company of Outwriters. Email [email protected] to reserve your free space.

Thursday, February 13, 18:00-20:30. Belfast LGBT Centre. See Facebook for more.

Galentine’s Day / NT Live: Fleabag

This Galentine’s Day, February 13, see the hilarious, award-winning, one-woman show that inspired the BBC’s hit TV series Fleabag, captured live from London’s West End.

Thursday, February 13, Lighthouse Cinema. Tickets still available for 4:30pm, 6:45pm screenings. Tickets

H&G’s Valentines Gathering – When Stars Align

Searching for love this Valentine’s Day? H&G Creations are hosting a star-signs themed night of love. H&G Creations will transform the venue into an otherworldly playground of immersive art installations combining the elements of water, earth, air, and fire to begin the matchmaking haven.

Plus Dodeca, an innovative and creative design agency, specialising in projection, are co-creating this event space with H&G Creations. Using their unique skills to fabricate an immersive light installation. Get lost in this digital wonderland where fantasy and technology are merged to bring people together over beauty and light.

Friday, February 14, Tailors’ Hall, 8 Back Lane, Dublin 8. 7 pm – 11:30 pm Tickets €25

Botanic Gardens Valentines Day Tour: Blooming Romance

VALENTINE’S DAY GUIDED WALK: Blooming Romance

An alternative Valentine’s Day activity to delight the senses! Discover the pagan roots of the day, Ancient Greek tales of metamorphoses, and the love lives of birds.

Friday 14 & Saturday 15 February 3 pm. Meet at the Education & Visitor Centre. Tickets.



No More Hotels: The Love Banquet

No More Hotels was set up because of our love affair with Dublin. So this Valentine’s Day (ish), they’re going to celebrate their love for Dublin city:

“We’re going to celebrate the fact that clubbing is culture. We’re going to celebrate the people that make Dublin what it is. Who love the city with all their hearts. We’re going to celebrate how much we love the sesh. And what it brings to our lives. And we’re going to celebrate each other. And all the amazing people we meet on our weekend adventures.”

Saturday, February 15, 8 pm-3 am Wigwam. Tickets.

Mother ft. Kelly-Anne Byrne

This Saturday night Kelly-Anne Byrne joins Rocky T Delgado under our neon triangle. Grab a spot on the cheaplist and get down early, they’re expecting another busy one!

Saturday, February 13, 11pm-3am. Cheaplist.

Dogs Trust present: Puppy Love 2020

Guaranteed to be the best dog welfare/educational/Valentine’s themed event you’ll ever attend! Dogs Trust’s annual Valentines themed education event will be held in the Dogs Trust rehoming centre on Saturday, February 15. Valentine’s day is all about declarations of love, devoted relationships, and bonds to last a lifetime; basically, exactly what owning a dog is all about, so our unique event celebrates and educates about responsible dog ownership, but with a lovebug twist.

Saturday, February 15, 12:30 pm-3 pm, Dogs Trust Ireland. Tickets.

Community Creative Workshops

Teach Solais LGBT+ Resource Centre and Amach LGBT Galway have brought their creative workshops back for 2020. This is a fantastic opportunity for members of our community to participate in a community-engaged project which represents and celebrates identity and cultural diversity in a fun & creative way.

Open to all levels of creativity! Come along to hear more about this exciting project.

Saturday, February 15, 4 pm, Teach Solais LGBT+ Resource Centre. Facebook.

An evening with Tonie Walsh (Dj Set)

Tonie has been involved with some of the most outrageous and challenging club nights Dublin has ever seen. With a music collection spanning over 40 years, this Saturday will be a rare opportunity to share a magical musical journey with a very special homegrown audience in Dublin.

Saturday, February 15, 9 pm-3 am, Bow Lane. Facebook.

Club GASS

We’re back Saturday, Feb 15 for another instalment of Club GASS. Come join Kiki and the Galway Gals for your fave Drag Show with tunes by GASS fave DJ John.

Saturday, February 15, 11 pm-2.30 am, Róisín Dubh. Facebook.