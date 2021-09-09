Packed with Queer Irish talent, Mother's Summer Block Party is the first big bash of 2021!

Due to the easing of Government restrictions around large outdoor events, Mother’s Summer Block Party at The National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks will now be a fully standing event. They’ve just added a second stage to the site for the first big queer bash of 2021, and we cannot wait!

Taking place in the National Museum of Ireland on Saturday, September 18, from 4 pm to 11 pm, Mother has packed in as much talent as possible to make up for lost time.

Hosted by the Queen of Ireland Panti Bliss with performances from Denise Chaila, Elaine Mai with special guests MayKay and Ailbhe Reddy, the Mother DJs, Blu Hydrangea, we are in for a real treat.

The newly added second stage at Mother’s Summer Block Party will play host to an amazing lineup of talent including Kelly-Anne Byrne, Conor Behan, Viscose, St Bishop and Elkae.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mother (@motherdublin)

The Mother team have shared some T’s & C’s for the show along with the release of the tickets:

*Strictly over 18s. *Event will be in line with Government and Public Health Guidelines. *Please leave your bags at home. Due to added security measures no admission to customers carrying bags or backpacks. * Everyone attending the event must show proof of immunity, vaccinated or recovered – through the EU Digital Covid Certificate. *Subject to licence

What else can we say except, Come and have a dance with your Ma!

The party will now be at 75% of the site’s capacity in line with the Government guidelines. The Mother crew are really delighted to be able to accommodate more people at their Summer Block Party. All pods and existing pod tickets will be converted to standing tickets, and all existing ticket holders have been contacted.

General Release Tickets now on sale: €45 + booking fee are on sale, get them now from Eventbrite.