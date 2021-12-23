Thousands of queer Israelis told to repent or be punished in harrowing text

Thousands of queer Israelis have been on the receiving end of a threatening text sent from an unknown source. The message sent on Monday, December 20 tells recipients to “repent” or face “punishment, death and deportation”.

Although it remains unclear who exactly is responsible for the threat, it is being speculated that hackers who attacked a popular LGBTQ+ dating site in October may be involved. According to LGBTQ Nation, a group called Black Shadow gained access to the site’s data, with the Israeli government’s Authority for the Defense of Privacy being forced to shut down the server in an attempt to stop intrusions.

The group subsequently exposed users’ private information online, and threatened to continue leaking data should they not be paid a ransom.

It is suspected that the text sent to queer Israelis reading, “You are LGBT and an apostate. You deserve to serve punishment, death and deportation from Israel. Come to Yeshiva Ohr Elhanan in order to repent. We would be glad if you undergo conversion to faith,” was sent as a result of the exposed information.

The message also included a telegram and phone number for Rabbi Chaim Aryeh of the aforementioned Yeshiva Ohr Elhanan – an Othodox religious school in Jerusalem. As head of school, the Rabbi denies any involvement, and was the first to notify police on the matter.

Orthodox Judaism does not support LGBTQ+ rights, and the Rabbi told local news sources that they do not discuss the matter in schools.

Israeli authorities have been investigating the matter, with Yoram Hacohen, director-general of the Israel Internet Association saying: “I call on Israel Police to act immediately to locate the perpetrators […] Since these are text messages, it is possible to find out their source and take criminal action against the perpetrators.”

According to The Times of Israel, homophobic incidents rose by 54% in 2019, with the Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem, Shlomo Amar, also publicly denouncing queer people in the same year.