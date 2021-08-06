Queer men of Toronto reveal all in stunning new edition of Elska magazine

Elska Magazine, the popular photo magazine committed to spotlighting the bodies and voices of queer men worldwide, has touched down in Toronto for its latest issue.

The magazine, which previously featured some of the hottest men Dublin had to offer back in April, has returned to Canada for a second time after asking readers to choose which city they would like to see more of.

Elska editor and chief photographer Liam Campbell explained, “I originally shot our Toronto issue in late 2016, and all copies soon went out of print, but earlier this year we asked our readers to choose one past edition to bring back, and Toronto was the winner.

“I was really excited to see Toronto win, in part because we’d been trying repeatedly to make a second issue in Canada, but the pandemic and the consequential travel restrictions kept forcing us to cancel. I was also excited to see Toronto come back because I don’t feel that the issue got enough attention the first time.”

“When we first released it I thought of it like an exemplar Elska, with the perfect blend of bold photography, thoughtful storytelling, and diversity. But perhaps people didn’t find the idea of Canada exciting enough, and sales were low. But the fact that Toronto won our vote suggests that interest has at last arrived and that maybe people are ready to give Toronto the attention it deserves as a great and compelling city.”

So what can readers expect? Elska Toronto will feature 12 locals who get their own chapter, full of photos and a personal story that enables readers to get to know them at an even more intimate level.

Some of the stories include; Richard W’s recollection of plucking up the courage to walk naked at a Toronto Pride march; Daniel C’s internal monologue over which one of his two great loves he’d want to invite back into his life and Adam Z’s text that contemplates how the person others see in him differs from the person he see inside of himself.

To see the list of stockists, visit the online shop, and discover details of the Elska subscription service, visit www.elskamagazine.com.