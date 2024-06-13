Unmissable queer parties happening in Dublin for Pride

With Dublin Pride creeping ever closer, it’s time to get organised and decide what parties and events you want to attend. While there’s an ever-increasing amount of incredible options, this list will hopefully help you make up your mind, and find the right place to celebrate the occasion in style.

Let’s kick things off with some of the parties taking place in the lead-up to Dublin Pride on June 29!

House of Pleasure

One of the newest club nights in town for queer women+, House of Pleasure is ready to celebrate Pride for the first time this year. The team are hosting an unmissable party in DV8 on Saturday, June 22, with the lineup featuring Bull Horris, Sleepless Beauty, DJ Get Lucy and Keelin Murphy. Tickets are available now; get yours before it’s too late!

Fluid Club

Specifically for bi, pan, fluid and flexible folk (plus their friends and allies), Fluid Club is throwing its Pride party on Friday, June 28. Sleepless Beauty and Sean Daly of LUST Collective will take over the decks at The Workmans Cellar for the night, while attendees can expect a UV and neon-themed setup. Start Pride weekend with a bang and get your tickets now!

Dykon

Dykon is also throwing its Pride party on Friday, June 28. Located in the Sound House, the event will span two floors and feature live entertainment and three guest DJs. What’s more, €1 from each ticket sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ youth charity Belong To. Get yours here!

Next up, we have events happening on Saturday, June 29, the day of Dublin Pride. Whether you’re looking for a way to spend your afternoon or a space to party late into the night, read on to discover some of the best options on offer!

Mother

As usual, our pals at Mother are hosting the biggest Pride party in the country. Mother Pride Block Party will take over the grounds of the National Museum of Ireland at Collins Barracks, with live performances from international superstars across three stages, including Robin S, Sasha Velour, Princess Superstar, COBRAH, Blu Hydrangea and many more. There will also be fairground rides, multiple bars and food stalls keeping you satisfied from 4pm to 11pm. Secure your ticket here!

Once you’re finished at the National Museum, continue on to any one of the many amazing afterparties on offer. Mother is hosting two late-night events, one in its usual haunt, Lost Lane, and another in Index. These always sell out, so be sure to get your ticket while you still can!

Dublin Modular

Dublin Modular is hosting one of its beloved yard parties for Pride, taking place from 3pm to 9pm in Pallas Projects + Studios. Themed ‘Chosen Family’, the outdoor event is BYOB (with no glass allowed) and fuses DJ and vinyl mixing with live electronics and visual art throughout. Tickets go on sale on June 14 at this link.

After Eight

Taking place in Pawn Shop from 8pm to midnight, After Eight is presenting a special Pride party with SHREM on the decks, supported by resident DJ GIITA. Expect electro, synth bangers, techno and disco. Tickets are on sale here.

HONEYPOT

HONEYPOT, Dublin’s first and leading electronic club night for queer women and friends, is hosting its biggest party to date to celebrate Pride. The collective will take over the entirety of Wigwam for the night, bringing an exciting lineup of female, trans and non-binary DJs to the venue, as well as go-go dancers and lighting and visuals designed in collaboration with local artists. The final release of tickets for HONEYPOT’s Pride party are available now, get yours before it’s too late!

Euphoria

Having celebrated its 10th anniversary in April, Euphoria is back to mark Pride with an incredible party in The Button Factory. Flying in from Brazil for the event is headlining LGBTQ+ DJ FEELING, who will be joined by resident DJ Dave Mladi and local talent Jose Rendon. Get your tickets here!

Bukkake

Following the success of its last basement rave in Farrier and Draper, Bukkake is back to celebrate Pride! Featuring DJ sets from Paddy Scahill and Sean Ratchford, you can get early bird tickets for as little as €10 now. Don’t miss out!

Geared

Back for its third year, Geared is a Pride night party for kinksters and bears. Taking place in Fibber Magee’s the event allows attendees to express themselves with their favourite fetish, leather, rubber, sportskit and pup gear – jocks or shorts and harness is fine too! Grab your tickets here.

This is just a selection of some of the amazing parties happening in Dublin for Pride. If you think we’ve missed one, get in touch at [email protected].