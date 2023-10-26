Queer Spectrum Film Festival launches in Ireland to showcase stories of LGBTQ+ people of colour

Queer Asian Pride Ireland (QAPI) has announced the program for its upcoming Queer Spectrum Film Festival (QSFF), set to take place at Dublin’s Project Arts Centre on November 25.

The festival is dedicated to showcasing the lives and stories of LGBTQ+ people of colour from around the world. Never before has an event like this been organised in Ireland, making the festival a particularly special one.

In a statement, QAPI said that its mission with the Queer Spectrum Film Festival is to “empower LGBTQIA+ filmmakers of colour to celebrate their unique stories.”

By creating this festival, QAPI hopes to provide a “safe and welcoming space” where queer filmmakers of colour can “truly shine and connect with their audience.”

A range of fascinating films will be showcased at the upcoming day-long festival, including Shall I Compare You to A Summer’s Day?, a contemporary queer musical inspired by Arab folklore and Egyptian pop music, and Skin to Skin Talks, a science-fiction alien film.

“Through entertaining and socially relevant films, we aim to educate our audiences about the unique experiences and disparities within the LGBTQIA+ community while inspiring them to advocate for social justice,” said QAPI in a statement.

The Queer Spectrum Film Festival will take place at Dublin’s iconic Project Arts Centre in Temple Bar. In total, a whopping 29 short films will be screened over the course of the day, with the first screenings beginning at 11:15 AM.

The day-long festival will be split up into two shows and four different screening sessions, with tickets available for one screening (€12) or for the entire day (€20).

You can check out the full schedule and all of the films included in the Queer Spectrum Film Festival here.

“QSFF is more than just a film festival,” wrote QAPI. “It’s a community! We’re building a space where LGBTQIA+ filmmakers of colour can coexist proudly, celebrate their artistic talents, and share their incredible stories with the world. We’re all about supporting, uplifting, connecting, and helping each other grow.

“So, get ready for an unforgettable celebration of diversity, creativity, and the power of storytelling. QSFF is here to make the world a more inclusive and loving place, one film at a time,” QAPI concluded.