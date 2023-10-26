New queer techno party Sissy Hut is coming to Dublin

Dublin-based DJ and producer Eoin Kelly has announced that Sissy Hut, an all-new queer-friendly party, will be coming to Dublin this November.

Sissy Hut will celebrate its launch party at Wigwam on Saturday, November 4, with a headlining appearance from DERV, a staple of Ireland’s techno music scene. Jimmy Chaps, a Galway-based queer DJ, and OSSORY, an up-and-coming duo act, will similarly perform support sets at Sissy Hut’s debut party.

Kelly, who is also a founder of the Irish dance crew, In Da Pocket, said that he hopes Sissy Hut will “create a safe, inclusive space for people in the community and allies to enjoy themselves without judgment, dress comfortably and sweat the night away in peace.”

While the techno-themed dance party will require guests to tape their cameras, the event will be photographed professionally throughout the night. According to Kelly, the team behind Sissy Hut hopes that this will allow people to “stay focused on the music while we capture gorgeous snaps of everyone.”

While Kelly recognises that there are already a number of queer parties happening throughout Dublin’s LGBTQ+ community, including Strawberries, tender, and NSFW, the DJ told GCN that, with Sissy Hut, “we wanted to put our own personal twist on it, with the acts we want to see while promoting emerging talent.”

According to Kelly, the all-new club night hopes to fill what he sees as a gap in the market for a “techno-led queer night”.

“We wanted to contribute to the existing safe, inclusive spaces for queers and allies in Dublin to express themselves,” Kelly said. “Because the more than merrier.”

“Sissy Hut is a safe, inclusive space for people in the community and allies, who can unite under one roof without judgment. Our goal is to deliver on this ethos with the focus being on techno music,” Kelly concluded.

Tickets for Sissy Hut are on sale now, starting from just €6.34. It is the latest of several queer parties to be held at Wigwam, located on Middle Abbey Street. Other upcoming LGBTQ+ friendly events coming to the venue in the near future include Sam’s Collective Nightclub, HONEYPOT 009, and NSFW.