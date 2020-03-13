Queer TV series and movies on Netflix Ireland you should check out right now

With the prospect of some quality time on the couch whether we like it or not, here are some great queer TV series and movies available on Netflix Ireland you should know about.

Last Ferry

Last Ferry is a 2019 thriller follows Joseph, a young gay lawyer, who goes to Fire Island to explore his sexuality. Joseph is unfortunately drugged, and witnesses a murder shortly after. A stranger rescues him, but it turns out his saviour is friends with the murder.

I Am Not Okay with This

I Am Not Okay with This is one of the newest Netflix shows, based on the comic book of the same name. Sydney is a typical high-schooler who’s not only dealing with the complexities of family life and her budding sexuality, but she’s also recently developed superpowers. Needless to say, she has a lot not to be okay with.

Elite

If that’s not your thing but you’re still itching for a good teen drama, Elite may be more your speed. Three working-class students are transferred to a prestigious wealthy school. Unlucky for them, they soon get involved in a murder mystery.

Season three was only just released today, and many fans are excited to see what will happen between the series’ gay couple, Omar and Ander. If you’re not a Spanish speaker, you might want to turn the subtitles on for this one though.

Sex Education

If you’re a bit too lazy to read, Sex Education is easy-watching. Otis, the son of a sex therapist, decides to start make a business out of providing sex advice to his classmates.

This is one of the most groundbreaking shows on queer Netflix right now, with characters from across the LGBT+ spectrum represented. Otis’ best friend Eric has a particularly interesting love triangle between himself, a French exchange student and his former bully.

Plus, Eric’s advice couldn’t be more appropriate right now. “Wash your hands you dirty pig!”

Duck Butter

Indie lovers might want to check out Duck Butter, starring Alia Shawkat. An experimental comedy, two women who are dissatisfied with dishonesty in relationships decided to do the ultimate test of intimacy and spend 24 hours together.

Ideal Home

Erasmus (Steve Coogan) and Paul (Paul Rudd) are a gay couple whose life is turned inside out when a ten-year-old boy, Bill, shows up at their door claiming to be Erasmus’s grandson. Bill’s father, Erasmus’ son, in jail on drug charges, instructs him to find his grandfather and stay with him. When Bill reveals he would rather stay with the couple then go back to living with his Dad, they do everything in their power to get custody of Bill. A heart-warming story with plenty of laughs along the way, Ideal Home is a must-watch.

Special

Ryan O’Connell’s semi-autobiographical Netflix show “Special” follows a young gay man with cerebral palsy as he branches out, making new friends, starting a new career and looking for love and all the ups and downs involved in this journey. Just eight short episodes long, “Special” is a binge-worthy series that can be watched in just one two hour sitting!

You, Me, Her

The charming You, Me, Her is billed as televisions first “polyamorous romantic comedy”. The show follows the lives of Emma and her husband Jack as they invite Izzy into their suburban lifestyle. Filled with great humour, this show takes the cookie-cutter suburban lifestyle and spins it on its head. Four seasons are up on Netflix so get ready for a roller coaster ride.

Moving on over to the film side of things, these are some of the best Netflix hidden gems we found.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace American Crime Story

Continuing the appreciation for a good murder mystery series, Ryan Murphy beautifully captures the world of Gianni Versace in the show The Assassination of Gianni Versace American Crime Story. The show follows the life of Andrew Cunanan from childhood up to the 1997 murder spree of five people, including fashion icon Gianni Versace. A visually stunning show that tells a story which still captures us to this day.

LOEV

Screen International defined LOEV as “quietly revolutionary” and it is a perfect description of what the movie is about. A hiking trip between a Wall Street hotshot and an old friend creates a ripple effect throughout their lives. This 2015 Indian romantic drama is a must-watch.

Tales of the City 2019

Based on the nine-part series of novels by Armistead Maupin, the 2019 Tales of the City miniseries picks up where previous series have left off with actors Laura Linney, Paul Gross, Olympia Dukakis, and Barbara Garrick returning to their original roles from previous miniseries based on Maupin’s books.

This concludes our top picks for queer Netflix Ireland. Treat yourself to a night in and a great movie or TV show because there is something for everyone.